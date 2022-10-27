Low scoring was the order of the day during the first round of the Portugal Masters.

It may not be the biggest event on the calendar, but it is one of the most important for many players as it is the final qualifying tournament for securing next season’s playing rights.

The top 117 on the DP World Tour rankings will earn their cards for next season, and a host of players in and around that mark are battling hard at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Club.

An eyebrow-raising 86 players got themselves under-par after the opening 18 holes, meaning the cut mark is likely to be high on Friday evening.

Jordan Smith will have no concerns about the cut mark after cruising round in 62 to take the lead.

Smith has not won on the DP World Tour since 2017, often being held back by his putter, but in Vilamoura on Thursday he made an eagle and seven birdies to surge to the top of the leaderboard.

Joost Luiten and Jeff Winther are one behind Smith after signing for rounds of 63.

First Round Leaderboard

1. Jordan Smith, nine-under

T2. Jeff Winther, eight-under

T2. Joost Luiten, eight-under

T4. Joakim Lagergren, seven-under

T4. Gavin Green, seven-under

T4. Robin Rousssel, seven-under

Back in Europe, the Thai player has looked far happier and he produced one of his best rounds in some time, a 65, to get to six-under.

Aphibarnrat is one of those outside the magic 117, but a big finish this week could see him leap into the qualification spaces.

Sami Valimaki had a mixed day, taking a penalty shot after his ball became buried in a bunker on the 12th, but he ended his round on a high with a slam-dunk eagle on the 18th.

Eddie Pepperell has been threatening to break his four-year drought in the second half of the season, and he shrugged off a trip the water hazard on the seventh to sign for a 67 - with the highlight being a stunning birdie on the 13th.

Pepperell is at four-under, along with a host of players who played well but are in danger of missing the cut if they do not push on in Friday's second round.

