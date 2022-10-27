Stand-by for high drama, as the DP World Tour arrives in the Algarve fort the Portugal Masters.

It is the final event of the season in terms of players being able to secure their playing rights for 2023.

The magic number is 117, and all those at or inside that mark will stamp their ticket to eligibility for the 2023 season.

While the likes of market leader Robert MacIntyre and French star Victor Perez have no concerns, those players on and around the bubble will likely have sweaty palms at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

We’ll happily sit back and watch the drama play out, golf’s version of I’m A Celebrity Don't Get Me Out of Here, and fall back on the tried-and-tested formula of course specialists.

It is a policy that has reaped rewards this season, and the only place to start is Andy Sullivan.

The Englishman loves Victoria, evidenced by his nine-shot romp to the title in 2015.

Golf tournaments are rarely won by such margins (maybe peak years Tiger Woods) but Sullivan proved it was no flash in the pan with a second-placed finish behind Padraig Harrington the following year, while another top-10 came in 2019.

Sullivan finished in a tie for 54th last year, but that was when he was struggling for form.

His 2022 has not been much to write home about, but he has been swinging the club better since an eighth-placed finish at the Cazoo Classic in July.

The last two weeks he has finished 11th and 16th, on both occasions he could have been closer if he had shown any sort of form on the greens.

It could be argued that he may have contended for the Mallorca Open title last week if he had converted a quarter of the host of putts he missed inside 15 feet.

The issue for Sullivan’s supporters is that the worrying trend on the greens continues, but on a happy hunting ground it is worth chancing at 33/1 that he comes good.

A second dart is another player with a superb record at Victoria: Tom Lewis.

The Englishman needs a strong performance as he is languishing at 152 in the Race to Dubai rankings.

A win eliminates any concerns about his playing privileges for next season, and given he is a two-time victor of the Portugal Masters he returns to his happy place.

Lewis won the Silver Medal as the low amateur at the 2011 Open Championship, and turned professional in the September of that year. Inside a month, he had his hands on some silverware. Yes, you guessed it, the Portugal Masters.

His career fell off a cliff and it looked like his game had completely gone, but he bounced back to win the Portugal Masters for a second time in 2018.

Lewis attempted to forge a career in America following the Covid pandemic, but is back in Europe and showed positive signs with top-20 finishes at Made In Himmerland and the Italian Open.

We are taking on trust to a certain extent that Lewis can get back to somewhere near his best, but if it is going to happen it will surely be at Victoria and the 50/1 is too tempting to resist.

