Team golf is in focus this week, as the United States and the Internationals do battle at Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup.
There’s no doubt both sides have been weakened by the defections to LIV Golf, with no players from the Saudi-funded series considered for selection.
Trevor Immelman’s International’s have been harder hit, with the likes of Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer, Joaqun Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen - to name only four - unavailable.
US skipper Davis Love III has lost out on star names such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, but he still has five of the world’s top 10 to call on.
With the balance of the sides, United States are overwhelming favourites and they are bidding for a ninth win in a row and 12th in total.
Aside from the 19-11 blowout in 2017, the ties have been competitive and Immelman will hope the experienced Adam Scott can inspire a raft of promising, young talents.
Course: Quail Hollow
One of the most recognisable courses on the PGA Tour, it dates back to 1959 and was designed by George Cobb and stretches out to 7571 yards.
It has undergone remedial work by the likes of Arnold Palmer and Tom Fazio, while further work was done in 2014 and 2015 ahead of the PGA Championship in 2017.
Those familiar with the layout will be in for a surprise, as the course will not play its normal routing. This is to ensure the famous Green Mile, holes 16-18, will be in play throughout unless a player or pair win 7&6.
Format: Match Play
- Thursday: Five matches total, four-ball (best ball) or foursomes (alternate shot)
- Friday: Five matches total, foursomes or fourball (the opposite of Thursday’s format)
- Saturday: Eight matches total, four-ball and foursomes split the morning and afternoon
- Sunday: Twelve matches total, singles
Course records:
- 18 holes: 61 - Rory McIlroy (2015)
- 72 holes: 267 - Rory McIlroy (2015)
TV Coverage: The Presidents Cup is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners
- 2019 - United States16–14
- 2017 - United States19–11
- 2015 - United States15½–14½
- 2013 - United States18½–15½
- 2011 - United States19–15
- 2009 - United States19½–14½
- 2007 - United States19½–14½J
- 2005 - United States18½–15½J
- 2003 - Tied17–17
- 2000 - United States21½–10½
- 1998 - Internationals Team20½–11½
- 1996 - UnitedStates16½–15½
- 1994 - United States20–12
Players
Internationals:
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- Corey Conners
- Mito Pereira
- Adam Scott
- Taylor Pendrith
- Sebastian Munoz
- Si Woo Kim
- Cam Davis
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- K.H. Lee
United States:
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
- Justin Thomas
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Tony Finau
- Cameron Young
- Billy Horschel
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Kisner
- Jordan Spieth
- Max Homa
Tee Times (Local)
Play to begin at 1:05pm, with captains to select teams at opening ceremony.
