Team golf is in focus this week, as the United States and the Internationals do battle at Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup.

There’s no doubt both sides have been weakened by the defections to LIV Golf, with no players from the Saudi-funded series considered for selection.

Trevor Immelman’s International’s have been harder hit, with the likes of Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer, Joaqun Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen - to name only four - unavailable.

US skipper Davis Love III has lost out on star names such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, but he still has five of the world’s top 10 to call on.

With the balance of the sides, United States are overwhelming favourites and they are bidding for a ninth win in a row and 12th in total.

Aside from the 19-11 blowout in 2017, the ties have been competitive and Immelman will hope the experienced Adam Scott can inspire a raft of promising, young talents.

Course: Quail Hollow

One of the most recognisable courses on the PGA Tour, it dates back to 1959 and was designed by George Cobb and stretches out to 7571 yards.

It has undergone remedial work by the likes of Arnold Palmer and Tom Fazio, while further work was done in 2014 and 2015 ahead of the PGA Championship in 2017.

Those familiar with the layout will be in for a surprise, as the course will not play its normal routing. This is to ensure the famous Green Mile, holes 16-18, will be in play throughout unless a player or pair win 7&6.

Format: Match Play

Thursday : Five matches total, four-ball (best ball) or foursomes (alternate shot)

: Five matches total, four-ball (best ball) or foursomes (alternate shot) Friday : Five matches total, foursomes or fourball (the opposite of Thursday’s format)

: Five matches total, foursomes or fourball (the opposite of Thursday’s format) Saturday : Eight matches total, four-ball and foursomes split the morning and afternoon

: Eight matches total, four-ball and foursomes split the morning and afternoon Sunday: Twelve matches total, singles

Course records:

18 holes : 61 - Rory McIlroy (2015)

: 61 - Rory McIlroy (2015) 72 holes: 267 - Rory McIlroy (2015)

TV Coverage: The Presidents Cup is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners

2019 - United States16–14

2017 - United States19–11

2015 - United States15½–14½

2013 - United States18½–15½

2011 - United States19–15

2009 - United States19½–14½

2007 - United States19½–14½J

2005 - United States18½–15½J

2003 - Tied17–17

2000 - United States21½–10½

1998 - Internationals Team20½–11½

1996 - UnitedStates16½–15½

1994 - United States20–12

Players

Internationals:

Hideki Matsuyama

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Corey Conners

Mito Pereira

Adam Scott

Taylor Pendrith

Sebastian Munoz

Si Woo Kim

Cam Davis

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

K.H. Lee

United States:

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Tony Finau

Cameron Young

Billy Horschel

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Kisner

Jordan Spieth

Max Homa

Tee Times (Local)

Play to begin at 1:05pm, with captains to select teams at opening ceremony.

