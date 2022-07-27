Those who held fancy prices about Scott Piercy will be licking their wounds following his collapse on the back nine at TPC Twin Cities.

Many will be tempted to go in again on Finau, but it is a far more competitive field in this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic than was the case seven days ago, and at a similar price there does not appear to be much value in backing the Utah man.

Patrick Cantlay heads the field at a general 11/1, and it is easy to see why he tops the market.

At No. 4 in the world, Cantlay is the only one of the world’s top 10 teeing it up this week.

His class is there for all to see, and his form is also good. He has a win to his name this year, albeit in a pair's event alongside Xander Schauffele at the Zurich Classic in April, and he has performed consistently well all season.

In his five appearances since a missed cut at the US PGA Championship, Cantlay has a trio of top-10 finishes and a couple of top-15s.

It’s likely to be a birdie-fest in Detroit, and Cantlay can be a scoring machine. He looks to have a lot in his favour, but the price is enough to tempt us to look elsewhere.

There are two ways of winning at Detroit Country Club. Bombing it off the tee like Bryson DeChambeau in 2020, or plotting your way round ala Nata Lashley in 2019.

If your choice is the steady, fairway-finding golfer then look no further than Kevin Kisner.

There are some courses Kisner cannot compete at, as his relative lack of distance off the tee means he simply cannot hit the ball far enough. Detroit Country Club is not one of those, and he makes appeal at 35/1.

Kisner will likely be playing first in his group from the fairway on most holes, but that won’t be a concern - and he thrives on Donald Ross-designed tracks.

His most recent win came at the Ross-designed Wyndham Championship last year, and he arrives in Detroit in decent form following a 21st-placed finish at the Open.

Kisner has a pair of top-eight finishes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and he is a must for the staking plan.

At double the price of Kisner, Cameron Champ catches the eye. The 27-year-old is a huge talent, but has been struggling with a wrist injury he picked up late last year.

Quite frankly, his form has been awful. Five missed cuts in a row led into the 3M Open last week, and it looked set to become six - until Champ caught fire on the back nine on Friday. Four birdies in his final five holes got him into the weekend and he carried on the good play to claim 16th place. After an opening round of 75, that was no mean feat.

Champ has incentive to play well this week and next, as he is currently outside the FedEx Cup places with two events of the regular season remaining.

He finished in a tie for 12th in this event in 2020, meaning he is comfortable on the course, and his confidence-boosting finish to the 3M Open makes him a must for each-way players at 65/1.

The third dart at the board is Keegan Bradley at 50/1. The Ryder Cup stalwart had a poor time of things in Scotland, as he missed the cut at the Scottish Open and the Open. But prior to his trip across the Atlantic, he had been in decent form.

Five top tens, including at the Players Championship and the US Open, from nine starts point to a player confident in his game.

Bradley finished in a tie for 14th in last season's renewal and on a course that will suit a player who can go on runs of birdies, he is a solid each-way option.

So what of Scott Piercy? What frame of mind will he be in? It's a poser, but at 100/1 it might be worth a small investment to see if he can get back on the horse and contend following his meltdown in Minnesota last weekend.

For three and a half days he was the best player in the field, and by some distance. He struggled with blisters on Saturday, and we don't know if that was a contributing factor on Sunday. It was more likely a mental failing than a physical one, but if he can find the form of the first three days he would be a contender.

