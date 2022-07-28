Mark Hubbard went through a whirlwind of emotions in the space of 20 seconds, as he threw his club in disgust only to see the ball go into the cup for a hole in one at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Hubbard came to the 11th hole well placed at one-under par on the North Course at the Detroit Country Club.

His body language when striking the ball suggested he would be walking off in a worse position than he started it.

After striking the ball, Hubbard tossed his club to the floor in disgust and turned to his caddie and said “that’s embarrassing.”

Well it was, but not for the reason he was thinking. The ball landed short and right of the hole, but turned down the slope towards the cup.

It went towards the cup at a decent pace, took a horseshoe around the flag before dropping into the hole.

A sheepish Hubbard turned to his caddie for a second time to enquire if the ball had indeed gone in.

Hubbard still looked sheepish as his caddie offered him a congratulatory high five.

His fellow playing partners gave Hubbard some gentle ribbing for his reaction, and in fairness it was well deserved.

