Tony Finau remains firmly in contention to go back-to-back as a round of 66 left him one shot behind Taylor Pendrith after two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Finau and Pendrith began the day at the head of the field and they put clear water between themselves and the chasers, with the latter impressing in Detroit on Friday.

Pendrith birdied his opening four holes and he kept the momentum on the back nine to move to 15-under.

Finau could not get any momentum early in his round, but things improved on the back nine.

A birdie on 10 set the ball rolling, and a huge drive followed by an exquisite wedge on 12 set up a run of three birdies on the spin.

Finau’s easy power gobbles up the par fives, but on both of them on the back nine he required a deft touch from the sand and a confident stroke of the putter to secure birdies as he moved to 14-under after 36 holes.

Finau’s last seven rounds have been in the 60s, and he feels hard work is paying off.

“I think it is starting to come together,” Finau said. “I have been working extremely hard on my game. You never know when you are going to bear the fruits of your labour and I think that is happening right now.

“I can’t point to one particular part. I have been working hard and the work I’ve put in all season is paying off."

A fortnight on from his runner-up finish at the Open Championship, Cameron Young continues in good form.

Only a birdie barrage on the back nine at St Andrews from his namesake Cameron Smith denied Young a major championship.

It was a slog for Young in tough conditions on Thursday, but with little to no wind on Friday morning he showed his quality with a round of 63 to move to 10-under. He holed from 135 yards for an eagle on the 13th.

Sahith Theegala is fast forging a reputation as a certain future winner on the PGA Tour and he added a 67 to his opening 68 to sit on nine-under. That is a mark attained by Adam Scott who made six birdies in a blemish-free 66, while Patrick Cantlay cruised round in 65 to get himself to nine-under.

Second Round Leaderboard

1. Taylor Pendrith, 15-under

2. Tony Finau, 14-under

3. Lee Hodges, 12-under

T4. Cameron Young, 10-under

T4. Russell Henley, 10-under

T.4 Stewart Cink, 10-under

T7. Sahith Theegala, nine-under

T7. Adam Scott, nine-under

T7. Stephan Jaeger, nine-under

T7. Si Woo Kim, nine-under

T7. Patrick Cantlay, nine-under

T7. Scott Stallings, nine-under

Detroit Golf Club witnessed a hole in one for the second day in a row, with Rory Sabbatini making an ace on the 15th.

USA Presidents Cup captain David Love III, who has made a radical proposal to head off the threat of LIV Golf , will not be around for the weekend after missing the cut. But it was a productive couple of days as he got to play with Will Zalatoris and Young.

“I told my wife last night, I said it's been a great week this week no matter what,” Love said after finishing at five-over for 36 holes “Dinner with Tony Finau and Zach Johnson (Thursday) night and a couple other guys the night before, playing a practice round with Will and got to play with – I didn't know Cam at all, so it was a good week.”

Rickie Fowler is another player who will not be in action at the weekend as he signed for a 74 to miss the cut.

