Rory McIlroy has expressed pride at eclipsing Tiger Woods to become the first player to win the FedEx Cup on three occasions.

Ad

It backed up McIlroy’s wins in the event in 2016 and 2019, taking him out of a tie with Woods for the number of FedEx Cup wins.

DS Automobiles Italian Open McIlroy hits epic shot where divot goes as far as ball, charges up leaderboard 3 HOURS AGO

Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time, and has 15 majors to his name along with a host of other achievements.

McIlroy has won four majors and is arguably at the peak of his powers, but feels he was fortunate to overhaul Woods as the FedEx Cup only began in 2007 - mid-way through Woods’ career.

“The FedEx Cup came around right in the middle of Tiger’s career, where it has been around since the start of my career so I had a little bit of a head start on him,” McIlroy said of Woods who won his two titles in 2007 and 2009. “It is cool we are talking about it.

“There’s not many things you can say in the world of golf that you have done that Tiger hasn’t.

“It is probably the only thing I will ever hold over him. It is pretty cool, the first to three.”

‘This is one for the good guys’ - Lowry motivated to beat LIV Golf players

With regard to individual achievements, McIlroy feels that the Fedx Cup is only below the majors in terms of importance in golf.

“From what it was at the start to what it is now, I think it’s a big deal for a lot of guys,” McIlroy said. “It is something they try to target at the start of the year.

“It rewards season-long consistency and good golf, and you also have to turn up and play well at the play-offs.”

DS Automobiles Italian Open Ryder Cup captain Donald hits wrong ball at Italian Open 6 HOURS AGO