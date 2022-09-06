Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith have been named as the three contenders for the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

Despite joining LIV Golf, which means he cannot play on the PGA Tour when the new season begins on September 12, Smith has been included in the shortlist.

Ad

The Australian won The 150th Open at St Andrews to win his first major as well as posting the lowest 72-hole total in PGA Tour history when he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

Golf LIV Golf Boston betting tips as Smith makes bid for glory on debut 31/08/2022 AT 11:25

Several major champions and former world number ones are already part of LIV Golf including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Lee Westwood.

World No. 1 Scheffler won four of his first six events in 2022 with victories at the Masters, WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

McIlroy, who has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf, has had one of the strongest seasons of his career including top-eight finishes at each of the four majors.

He became the first player to win the FexEx Cup three times after a thrilling victory over Scheffler at the season-ending Tour Championship.

PGA Tour members have until September 9 to vote for who they think should win the Jack Nicklaus Award, with the winner to be announced at a later date.

The Rookie of the Year nominations were also released, with Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young the players in contention.

Golf Smith, Open champion and world No. 2, becomes latest player to join LIV Golf 30/08/2022 AT 14:07