Rory McIlroy has described Tiger Woods as probably the greatest to have played the game of golf.

Woods said it was a positive that he had the world No. 1 alongside him, while McIlroy was thrilled at the prospect of going into battle with the 15-time major winner.

“He’s probably the best iron player that’s ever lived ... probably the best golfer that’s ever lived. Period,” McIlroy said. “I think if he can just get it out in the fairway, and get some looks in the fairway, I think we’re going to have a really good chance.”

Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida plays host to The Match, with four superstars of the game playing under floodlights on primetime TV on Saturday evening.

While it is McIlroy’s first taste of The Match, it will be Woods’ third appearance - and the team element is a challenge he relishes.

“I’ve had all different types of partners,” Woods said. “I’ve had guys drool on themselves, miss belt loops, (wear) wrong hats, can’t find the golf shoes they’re supposed to wear, wrong colour ... and we go out and win golf matches.

"I really don’t care. They play well, we play well as a team, doesn’t matter what happens. And we go out and put a point on the board for our side.

“I can tell you one thing, I have the No. 1 player on my team, so I’m good.”

The Hurricane Ian relief fund will receive a considerable financial boost from The Match, and Woods said it is vital local communities benefit from the events.

“The charitable aspect of the event, and of all the Matches, this being the seventh, we all have tried to figure out a way to give to the local area,” Woods said.

“Unfortunately, here, it's Hurricane Ian, which devastated the west coast of Florida. Some of the people are without homes, power, loved ones ... this Match, a considerable amount of the charitable dollars will be going there. Personally, I'm giving money to that cause as well.”

The Match gets underway at midnight UK time on Saturday, December 10, with the quartet playing Match Play over 12 holes under floodlights.

