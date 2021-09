Golf

Ryder Cup 2021 - 'I feel worse now' - Jon Rahm struggling with illness a week out from tournament

World number one Jon Rahm began feeling ill earlier this week and pulled out of the pro-am Wednesday to rest. He said he felt worse than when he tested positive for Covid -19 in June and was forced to withdraw from the Memorial after leading by six strokes through three rounds.

00:01:26, an hour ago