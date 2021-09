Golf

Ryder Cup 2021 - 'We fought like hell' - Justin Thomas on his half point with Cantlay

Justin Thomas said he and fourballs partner Patrick Cantlay "fought like hell" to get half a point for the United States as their side ended the first day of the Ryder Cup 6-2 up on Europe. Thomas and Cantlay were behind for most of their match against Tommy Fleetwood and Victor Hovland before some inspired Thomas putting helped them scramble a half.

00:01:12, an hour ago