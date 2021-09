Golf

Ryder Cup 2021 - 'We played really solid today' - Koepka on winning debut alongside Berger

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger started their Ryder Cup with a 2 and 1 victory against English duo of Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick in which they never trailed, a 'solid' display said the four-time major champion Koepka, who claimed he felt very comfortable being paired with Berger. For the latest news and sharpest analysis on golf, visit GolfDigest.com

00:01:30, an hour ago