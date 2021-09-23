Brooks Koepka has rejected reports that he dislikes the Ryder Cup and other team events in golf.

Golf Digest reported that Koepka had said that team sports were ‘not in his DNA’ and that the Ryder Cup interrupted his usual tournament preparations.

However Koepka believes the comments were misinterpreted.

"I never said it was negative," Koepka explained.

"Y'all spun it that way. I said it was different. Like I said, I've never played any of these team events. I didn't play Walker Cup. Never played Junior Ryder Cup. Never played anything. I just said it's different. That doesn't mean it's bad.

"It's a lot of fun to play. I wouldn't be nervous on the first tee if I didn't care. I can only do my job and then y'all report whatever your opinion or side might be.

"I didn't listen to the comments or hear what he said, so I have no idea.”

Koepka sidesteps questions about his rivalry with team-mate DeChambeau

Koepka’s strained relationship with Bryson DeChambeau has also been subject of comment and speculation, and he would not be drawn on specifics.

"We are on the same team together,” he began. “We've had dinner almost every night as a team. I got here on Monday. Everyone who is on our team is interacting and everybody is participating in conversations and doing everything we need to do."

