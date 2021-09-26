Bryson DeChambeau lit up an already fervent crowd at Whistling Straits when driving the first green in his singles match with Sergio Garcia at the Ryder Cup.

The American bulked up during the initial coronavirus lockdown, and started hitting the ball monstrous distances.

His tee shot on the fifth hole of his fourballs match on Friday defied belief, and he was at it again on Sunday.

Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2021 LIVE - Updates as USA and Europe face off 3 HOURS AGO

Having seen Garcia hit a good drive of his own, DeChambeau went into overdrive with his effort.

No-one had found the surface all week, but DeChambeau changed that on the 356-yard hole.

Some had got close with a decent release off the fairway, DeChambeau took the fairway out of the equation by hitting the green on the fly.

He walked off the tee, with his putter raised - much to the delight of the crowd.

DeChambeau is no one-trick pony, as he promptly rolled the putt in for an opening eagle.

With his monstrous length, the sixth hole posed a problem for DeChambeau. After a lengthy conversation with his caddie, the American put his driver back in the bag and pulled out his three wood.

The decision drew boos from the crowd, to which DeChambeau responded: “I’m still going for the green, calm down!”

He didn’t find the surface, but put the ball pin-high on the left-hand side - some 339 yards from the tee.

After the Ryder Cup, he heads to the Long Drive World Championship - and on this evidence he won’t be disgraced.

---

For the latest news and sharpest analysis on golf, visit GolfDigest.com

Ryder Cup 'We need the troops to rally' – Inspired USA on verge of Ryder Cup victory 18 HOURS AGO