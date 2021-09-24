Friday's Ryder Cup schedule

Morning Matches (Foursomes)

Tee times: 1.05pm, 1.21pm, 1.37pm, 1.53pm

Afternoon Matches (Fourballs)

Tee times: 6.10pm, 6.26pm, 6.42pm, 6.58pm

Enjoy more coverage of the Ryder Cup from Golf Digest

Ryder Cup USA and Europe reveal opening foursomes pairings at 2021 Ryder Cup 5 HOURS AGO

Ryder Cup Foursomes (Friday 24 September)

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (USA ) 1up vs A/S Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia (Europe) - Hole 2

vs A/S Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia (Europe) - Hole 2 Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa 1up vs Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland 1.21pm BST - Hole 1

vs Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland 1.21pm BST - Hole 1 Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger vs Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick 1.37pm BST

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter 1.53pm BST

13:35 - Stricker's thoughts

Striker has just given an insight into his foursomes planning. He did not mention names, but we can assume Bryson DeChambeau is unlikely to need to set his alarm clock. To be fair, he’s probably on the range working on his long drive work.

13:33 - More cheers for USA

Thomas' putt on the second finds the right edge and drops, meaning USA are one-up on both games out on the course.

13:32 - USA edge ahead

Casey's putt scrapes the hole but stays top side. Morikawa finds the middle of the cup and USA go one-up on the first with a birdie.

13:30 Poor break for Europe

Garcia's ball remained on the bank, leaving Rahm with an awful shot. He fails to make the green and the USA are well placed. Back on the first, Johnson pulls off a brilliant shot and is inside the European ball.

13:25 - A good leave from Thomas

Thomas rips into a three wood and is just short of the second green in two. Spieth's short game is good so it's advantage USA as Garcia goes left with his second. Can't tell if it toppled into the bunker or remained on the bank. If it's on the bank, it will be awkward for Rahm.

13:22 - Match 2 underway

The booing is getting a bit boring now. Casey does the best thing possible with a smile and a nod, and promptly finds the fairway. It's on the right-hand side so is an excellent angle. Morikawa finds an ugly spot up a bank so advantage Europe in that one.

13:19 - Rahm in the rough

Rahm lets fly on the par five, but finds the right rough. It's not ankle deep so a decent lie could see them get home in two. Spieth finds the fairway with his drive. The Americans have found both fairways, Europe not one.

13:17 - Thomas misses

A nervy putt from seven feet which never threatened the hole from Thomas. It was an awful strike. Rahm holes his putt for a par and gives the Americans their putt. The first is halved in four.

13:15 - Garcia great chip

A glorious chip from Garcia, it scrapes the hole and is a certain four for Europe. That will settle the nerves after a poor drive.

13:13 - Birdie chance for USA

Jordan Spieth flips a chip to about eight feet, while Rahm splashes out to the back of the green. Early chance for USA to edge ahead on the first.

13:06 - Play underway

Europe with the honour and Sergio, looking nervous, sends his ball into the bunker on the left of the opening fairway. Pete Dye put in about 1,000 bunkers on the course, some of which are penal. Justin Thomas splits the fairway, so advantage USA.

13:05 - Players introduced

The players are introduced to the crowd and Sergio has driver in hand, so he will tee off first for Europe. Prediction correct. A stropped clock is correct twice a day.

13:02 - Boos for Europe

Predictably, the crowd greet Rahm and Garcia in the expected manner. Sergio has a big grin on his face; he's seen it all before.

13:00 - Players are on the tee

Huge roars ring round the first tee as the players make their way into the amphitheatre. "USA, USA, USA" is going to get pretty tired in a few hours. Would love a few more strings to their singing bow.

12:57 - Captains are here

Boos ring round the first tee as Europe captain Padraig Harrington makes his way onto the tee. It seemed more pantomime booing than anything sinister. To be fair, Padraig has done an excellent job of winning over the crowds this week.

12:55 - Prediction time

This is going to be tight. I can't see it being a blowout either way. The talk is USA are the stronger team on paper, but that's the case all the time. Can they play as a team?

12:50 - 15-minute warning claxon

The four players and their caddies will soon be arriving on the first tee. Expect the decibel level to turn up a notch.

12:47 - Battling the opponents, and the crowd

Team Europe have done it before, but battling the crowd is going to be incredibly difficult this time around. Vocal crowds are fine, let's hope none cross the line. Over or under on the number of 'Get in the holes' is extremely high.

12:43 - A good use of 3 minutes and 4 seconds of your time

Tommy is right, this is worth a watch.

12:40 - Rahm to tee off first?

I get the feeling Sergio Garcia will tee off first for Europe, as the way the holes are set up - all being well - it will give Jon Rahm a look at birdie putts on a decent stretch of holes on the front nine. Rahm is the better putter of the two. It’s a little over 20 minutes until my first prediction is proved wrong.

12:35 - Atmosphere is building, and the USA fans are loud

The sun is coming up in Wisconsin, which to be honest is fairly vital to playing golf, and the stands around the first tee are packed - it took all of 12 minutes for all the seats to be filled in what is an amazing sight.

12:30 - Ryder Cup fever is taking grip

Welcome to Eurosport’s coverage of the 2020 Ryder Cup. Yes, we’re in 2021 but you know the drill here. We’re a little over half an hour from the opening tee shots. Nerves will be jangling and it’s a decent bet that one of the two to tee off first will struggle to put their ball on the tee peg.

Ryder Cup 'I never said it was negative' - Koepka denies problems with Ryder Cup 15 HOURS AGO