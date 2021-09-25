Enjoy more coverage of the Ryder Cup from Golf Digest
Saturday Foursomes pairings - USA 6-2 Europe
- Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger 3UP vs Sergio Garcia and John Rahm - Hole 3
- Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa 1UP vs Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton - Hole 2
- Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas vs Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger - Hole 1
- 13:53 - Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele vs Matthew Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood
13.44 - Three holes, three down
An awful tee shot from Garcia left Rahm in trouble with the second shot and ultimately two putts to extend the lead to three.
13.32 - Nightmare start
The Americans playing sublime golf. Casey and Garcia needing to sink long putts to match the birdies from both American pairs, as Morikawa and Berger sunk short putts.
13.16 - Oh dear....
US one-up already in the first pairing as Berger with his hood up sinks the putt.
13.12 - Not an ideal start
Garcia well to the left in sand, Berger splits the fairway. Koepka gets he ball within 12 feet. Rahm over the back of the green.
13.00 - Ready to go...
Less than five minutes to go until the Spanish duo are on the tee looking to make a statement for Team Europe.
12:45 - Welcome to Day Two
Hello and welcome to Day Two of the Ryder Cup and coming up shortly the morning Foresomes matches where Europe really have to make a dent in the four point US lead after the first day. I'm Ciaran Baynes and I'll be following the play with you.
Saturday's Ryder Cup schedule
- Morning Matches (Foursomes)
- Tee times: 1.05pm, 1.21pm, 1.37pm, 1.53pm
- Afternoon Matches (Fourballs)
- Tee times: 6.10pm, 6.26pm, 6.42pm, 6.58pm
