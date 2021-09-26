DAY THREE - USA 11-5 Europe

Sunday's Ryder Cup schedule - Singles Matches:

Xander Schauffele vs 1UP Rory McIlroy - Hole 7

Patrick Cantlay 3UP vs Shane Lowry - Hole 6

Scottie Scheffler 3UP vs Jon Rahm - Hole 5

Bryson DeChambeau 2UP vs Sergio Garcia - Hole 4

Collin Morikawa vs 2UP Viktor Hovland - Hole 3

Dustin Johnson A/S vs A/S Paul Casey - Hole 2

Brooks Koepka vs 1UP Bernd Wiesberger - Hole 1

Tony Finau vs 1UP Ian Poulter - Hole 1

6.32pm - Justin Thomas vs Tyrrell Hatton

6.43pm - Harris English vs Lee Westwood

6.54pm - Jordan Spieth vs Tommy Fleetwood

7.05pm - Daniel Berger vs Matt Fitzpatrick

18.35 - Cantlay three up

After awful approaches to the first tow holes, Cantlay has been on fire since and is now three up on Big Shane who seems unlikely to repeat yesterday's heroics. Rory is down to one ahead too.

18.33 - Postman delivering

Poulter birdies the first to set the tone for his round.

18.31 - Rahm dragging it back

After a poor tee shot, Rahm produced a magnificent second putting pressure on Scheffler to sink his putt and it just rimmed out.

18.25 - Brooks one down

Koepka's errant tee shot had him behind the eight ball and Wiesberger takes the opening hole with a par.

18.21 - Cantlay extends lead

Lowry put his second in the water but then played a great recovery shot but with Cantlay playing his third to a few inches it was to no avail.

18.14 - Garcia pulls one back

A long putt from right to left is judged to perfection. Hovland has also gone two up over Morikawa. Didn't see that coming.

18.13 - Rahm four down

He needed to hole a monster for the half and just missed doing so.

18.10 - McIlroy holes a monster to half hole

A great recovery after hitting water with his second shot.

18.05 - Garcia two down too

After a tough approach he has a chance to tie the third but misses a putt of just over six foot. Rory has hit water as well...

18.04 - Things not going well...

Cantlay, after being one down, is now one up over Lowery.

18.01 - Let's hope history repeats...

Rahm is three down after three, Scheffler in ridiculous form out the gate.

17.59 - Hovland one up

Morikawa with a rare duffed shot with his second, eventually saw him with a tough putt to save par and he just misses.

17.54 - Rory two up

The former World number one is doing his part. A missed par putt from Schauffele sees the Ulsterman go two ahead.

17.52 - Scheffler two up

Rahm and Garcia were three down after three yesterday morning and they might have the same predicament in their singles. Scheffler with another birdie extends his lead.

17.49 - Cantlay back level

Lowry misses the green on the par three third and Cantlay's tee shot is perfect, setting up a birdie.

17.46 - Eagle at the first!

DeChambeau drove the green and then sunk a putt of over 25 feet to take an early lead.

17.42 - Cantlay looks shaky

A poor putt gives Lowry a chance to win the second with a birdie and he does just that.

17.36 - Scheffler goes in front

Europe's hero Rahm is one down after the first hole after a superb second shot from Scheffler had him three feet away for a birdie putt - and he made no mistake.

17.24 - First hole halved

Cantley played a terrible second into the greenside bunker but a wonderful recovery for a gimme putt.

17.13 - What a start...

McIlroy putts home from eight feet for a birdie and then Schauffele misses from less than half that. Early lead in the Singles!

17.05 - That's a start...

McIlroy produces a booming drive to the edge of the green....the only problem is Schauffele does exactly the same.

17:00 - USA 11-5 Europe - McIlroy set to take to the tee

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's coverage of the third and final day of the Ryder Cup. Can Europe make history and pull victory from the jaws of victory?

