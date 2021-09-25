Team USA are already in celebratory mood at the Ryder Cup as shown by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger downed beers on the first tee.

Thomas had teamed up with Jordan Spieth and the US took a point in the foursomes on Saturday, and after the round he was joined by Berger, making his debut, and both were thrown cans of beer from the crowd.

After a few moments’ consideration, the pair then down the beer they were given and gestured to the crowd to raise some support in some unusual circumstances.

The USA have a 9-3 lead over Europe, with 14.5 points enough to secure victory, while Europe need 14 points to retain the trophy.

Victory for the Americans would see them regain that Ryder Cup they last won in 2016.

This year's rescheduled event at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin was originally due to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

