Jon Rahm has reiterated his position that LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete at next year’s Ryder Cup.

The emergence of LIV Golf earlier this year drove a wedge through the game, with all those who defected from the PGA Tour either forced to resign their memberships or be suspended.

The move by the PGA Tour means any United States player - such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson - will not be considered for selection by captain Zach Johnson.

The picture is not as clear with regard to European players, as a court case is due to be heard next year with regard to a suspension imposed by the DP World Tour.

As things stand, Europe captain Luke Donald does not know if he will be able to select the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey.

Rahm feels the current chasm in the game should be put to one side to enable the best of Europe and United States to take each other on in Rome next year.

“The Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV - it's Europe versus the US, period.” Rahm said. “The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn't look good.”

Rahm’s fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia is another Ryder Cup stalwart now playing LIV Golf.

Irrespective of the ban, Garcia seems set to rule himself out of next year’s Ryder Cup as he has not played enough events on the DP World Tour this year to be eligible.

With the season drawing to a close, Garcia must tee it up at the Mallorca Open to fulfil the minimum number of events, but his name did not feature on the entry list on Friday.

He could still secure a sponsor’s invitation, but Rahm admitted it is a tough situation for Garcia who withdrew without explanation after one round of his most recent appearance on the DP World Tour at the BMW PGA Championship.

What made Garcia’s withdrawal worse in the eyes of officials was him being pictured at a college football game in America 48 hours later.

“It is a complicated situation for Sergio,” Rahm said. “I understand that he decides not to play, because the last time he played a tournament on the European circuit he was not received very well, although I imagine it would be different in Mallorca.

“In any case, there are still days left and you can still sign up.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from September 29 to October 1.

