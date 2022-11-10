Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari have been named captains for the inaugural Hero Cup.

The two forged a brilliant understanding at the 2018 Ryder Cup, when they teamed up to win all four games as Europe triumphed against USA at Le Golf National in France - which led to the moniker Moliwood being born.

“Fran and I obviously get on very well so I am sure it will feel a little strange at first being opposing captains, but I think the Hero Cup is a fantastic way for players to compete in team match play, which is something both of us have always relished,” Fleetwood said.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain in Rome next year, Luke Donald will oversee the event and play a part in team selection alongside Fleetwood and Molinari.

Molinari added: “The Hero Cup is a great idea and will be a very good way for European players to get some more experience of playing in team match play. I definitely felt like it benefited me when I played in similar events in the past.

“Hopefully as captains, Tommy and I can bring some of our own experience of team golf to help the other players and we are looking forward to working with Luke on this exciting new concept ahead of a big year for European golf with the Ryder Cup taking place in my home country.”

Donald said: “I am grateful to Tommy and Fran for supporting this overall concept and for accepting the roles of playing captains. Their wealth of experience, both individually in the wider team environment, will be a huge asset for the other 18 players who will be part of this event in Abu Dhabi in January.”

Fleetwood and Molinari will be playing captains at the Hero Cup, with each team consisting of 10 players for the event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 13-15.

The format consists of one fourballs session, one foursomes session and a day of singles play. Every player will compete on each day.

Fleetwood’s current focus is on individual play, as he is in South Africa to defend the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club where he made a steady start to round one

The 31-year-old won the event in 2019, and there was a two-year hiatus due to travel restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic.

Molinari is on the other side of the Atlantic, and is in action on the PGA Tour at the Houston Open.

Both will have designs on earning a place on Donald’s Ryder Cup team, be it through qualification or via a captain’s pick.

