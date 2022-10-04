Tiger Woods will be a part of the US team “in some capacity” at next year’s Ryder Cup even if he doesn’t make it to Italy, captain Zach Johnson has confirmed.

Woods has had to battle back from a serious leg injury suffered in a car crash in February 2021 and has played a limited schedule in 2022.

And Johnson said Woods will be involved in the Ryder Cup in Rome regardless of his fitness, whilst admitting he wasn't sure what role the 15-time major winner would hold.

“Given who he is and what he's all about, I can't tell you right now: I don't know if he will be here next year, but he will be a part of this team in some capacity,” Johnson said.

“He already is, frankly. I can't put this mildly: He loves the Ryder Cup. He has made it a priority. He wants to be a part of it as best he can.

“He's gone through some things as of late that make it difficult, whether it's travel or what-have-you.

“He and I will be in constant communication.

"I will welcome that. He has great ideas. Has great encouragement. He's always positive, and you know, the beauty of where we are as Team USA is we have got some really great youth that are participating now at a high level.”

Meanwhile, Europe captain Luke Donald believes the Ryder Cup will “unify” golf as tension continues to simmer between the Saudi-backed LIV series, and the PGA and DP World Tours.

"The history of the Ryder Cup is vital really," Donald said.

"The Ryder Cup is bigger than any individual player and it's a great way to unify everyone.

"I think it will continue to do that. What's so great about the Ryder Cup is that it does garner an interest in a new generation of players and fans to this game.”

