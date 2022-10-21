The head of the Saudi Golf Federation has rowed back on his claims he would launch his own majors if LIV Golf players were banned from competing in golf’s four biggest tournaments.

Golf has been fractured by the emergence of LIV Golf, with a host of star names lured by mega contracts and huge prize funds.

Ad

The CJ Cup World No. 1 spot in McIlroy's sights as he takes lead of CJ Cup heading into final round 3 HOURS AGO

The majors have kept their own counsel, and have months before they need to make a decision as the Masters does not take place until April 2023.

If the majors elect to take a neutral stance and allow LIV players to enter, the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed can play in the Masters on account of their status as past champions.

For others such as Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer and Ian Poulter, to name but three, their route into the Masters and US PGA Championship would be through their world ranking.

LIV is not yet recognised by the Official World Golf Rankings and all its players are shedding ranking points, and dropping down the standings.

Those who are outside the top 50 in the world by the cut-off point would not be invited to play - the Open and US Open are, as the names suggest, opens and they could enter qualifying and play their way in.

Saudi Golf Federation CEO Majed Al Sorour gave a wide-ranging interview with the New Yorker, and said if LIV players were denied the chance to play in the majors his organisation would fund its own.

He said: "If the majors decide not to have our players play? I will celebrate. I will create my own majors for my players.”

'I want to be in the conversation' - Bradley after winning ZOZO Championship

His comments were met with widespread scorn, given the history behind the sport’s major championships, and he has moved to water down what he said - albeit not completely retracting them.

“I had a casual conversation with a New Yorker reporter at LIV’s Boston event a few weeks ago, during which I expressed my frustration at the unfortunate blackballing of LIV Golf players by the PGA Tour,” Sorour said in a statement.

“When it comes to the majors, tournaments that stand alone and are independent of LIV, I have the utmost respect for the majors. The majors are about history, heritage, true competition and honour.

“The story wrongfully expressed and misrepresented my views. The majors are indeed the best platform where LIV golfers and other tour golfers can compete, despite the PGA Tour’s suspension of our players.

“As a LIV Golf board member and managing director, I am here to accomplish our LIV Golf investment chairman and the board’s strategic direction by building a team, growing the game and defending player rights. That is my only interest.”

The row is set to rumble on and LIV players, and the wider golf community, will await the announcements from the majors and the world ranking board with interest.

Mallorca Golf Open Fox and Paul top leaderboard after sizzling day of scoring at Mallorca Open 8 HOURS AGO