Spectators tend to like to get involved in the sporting action, but not literally.

Sadly, that was the case during the final round of the Evian Championship as a member of the crowd picked up Nelly Korda’s ball while it was still rolling.

Ad

Korda, who had been fighting her swing all week, leaked her approach to the sixth green wide to the right and it went into the trees.

3M Open Piercy battles blisters to retain lead at rain-interrupted 3M Open, Finau gives chase 3 HOURS AGO

It was still bumping along when a spectator, clearly unaware of what was happening, saw it wandering past her and elected to pick it up.

The spectator looked fairly pleased with herself, the commentary team less so.

"Nooooo, it’s not a souvenir,” came the call from Tom Abbott in the booth.

An eagle-eyed official saw what was going on and approached the spectator to inform her of her mistake.

“Oh, she’s in big trouble now,” said Abbott. “You don’t see that too often, and Nelly won’t know anything about it."

The spectator placed the ball on the ground, but in what looked a hole.

“When we met with the rules officials earlier this week they have an official watching the broadcast so they should know," Abbott said. "That’s not where it should be.”

When Korda got to her ball, she was informed and allowed a better lie - but it did not help her as she could only advance the ball into the bunker and ended up with a double bogey to derail her title charge.

Golf 'Everyone who is playing is being linked to LIV' - Cameron Smith's father 16 HOURS AGO