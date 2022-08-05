Luke Donald has said he is in no rush to name additional Ryder Cup vice captains and is giving little thought to the LIV Golf controversy.

The Englishman has opted for continuity in the short term by retaining Stenson’s choices of Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn as his vice captains.

Captains normally select five assistants and Donald intends to go down that route, but will not rush into appointments.

“There will be three more,” Donald told Sky Sports. “A little bit more down the road.

“At the moment Thomas and Edoardo are great for me.”

The emergence of LIV Golf and the disruption it has caused in the game is a cloud over the Ryder Cup.

The PGA Tour has suspended all players who have moved to LIV, and USA captain Zach Johnson has said players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson would not be considered for his team.

The European side have not yet set out their position - although they are rumoured to be expected to follow the lead of the USA.

Donald is waiting for a decision to be made and is not giving much attention to LIV.

“I am trying to control what I can control,” Donald said. “A lot of that stuff is up in the air at the moment and I am not thinking about it too much.

“The next job is to set the qualification and go from there.

“I am having lots of chats with my vice captains and we are getting a good plan together.”

Both teams would be impacted by the loss of key players, but Donald is looking forward to the challenge of attempting to wrestle the trophy back from Johnson’s side in Rome next year.

“I am very excited, honoured and privileged and looking forward to the next 14 months,” Donald said. “The goal is to go there and win the Ryder Cup back.

"We know it will be a challenge. The US team will be very strong.”

