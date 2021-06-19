The Open Championship will have up to 32,000 fans for each day at Royal St George's.

The tournament was moved from 2020 to 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the good news for fans is that a large number will be able to attend the major which gets underway on July 15.

An official statement read: "We can now confirm that we will be able to welcome up to 32,000 fans on each championship day of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s and that this will include those existing ticketholders and hospitality guests who have already purchased tickets.

"Our end goal is to stage a fantastic Open at Royal St George’s and give our fans and players something to be genuinely excited about this summer. Continuing to ensure the health and safety of all of those attending remains our highest priority.

"We will be emailing all existing ticket holders and hospitality guests to confirm the arrangements for The 149th Open this afternoon (19th June), including the requirements for Covid status certification."

