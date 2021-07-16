2020 US PGA champion Collin Morikawa sizzled in Sandwich as a rampant 64 in the second round saw him grab the clubhouse lead on nine under at the 149th Open Championship.
Appearing in his first Open, the 24-year-old Las Vegas man led by three strokes in relatively calm conditions before former winners Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth set off in hot pursuit in the afternoon heat of Royal St George's in Kent.
Morikawa shot 67 in the first round, but went three strokes better as seven birdies saw him reach 10 under on the 14th hole, but a bogey on 15 derailed his momentum as three closing pars saw him equal overnight leader Oosthuizen's unblemished effort on Thursday.
At one stage, Branden Grace's major record lowest round of 62 set at Royal Birkdale in 2017 looked under threat, but a missed birdie putt on the 18 denied Morikawa the opportunity to set a new course record of 63.
He was content with his output heading for the weekend of the season's final major.
“I did not know 63 was the low out here. I just kind of came out and played golf," he said.
For me, hopefully we can just create memories. And hopefully Sunday comes along and we can talk again.
Oosthuizen and Spieth both reached eight under heading for their respective back nines on Friday with Andy Sullivan the highest-placed English player on six under after a second straight 67.
The last Englishman to win the Open was Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992.
2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy carded a second straight 70 to finish on level par for his opening two rounds, one inside the projected cut of plus one.
But Phil Mickelson will not be around for the weekend after the US PGA holder slumped to a 72 to finish on a miserable 12 over.
