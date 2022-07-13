Tiger Woods has rubbished suggestions he will retire after this week’s Open Championship.

The 15-time major winner has played just twice this year, at the Masters and US PGA Championship, as he works on his fitness following a car crash last year that left him with serious injuries.

His movement is restricted, and he looks in pain when walking, but the 46-year-old says he intends to keep on playing - albeit with a limited schedule.

“Me retire? No. No, no, no, no, no,” Woods told Sky Sports. “I am not retiring.

“Am I not playing a full schedule? Yes. That is just my reality now. I don’t like it but I have to accept it.

"As far as retiring, no.

“This may be my last chance playing at St Andrews with a chance to compete. If it comes around in five, six, seven, eight years, or whatever the time frame is, who knows if I will be playing at this level.”

Woods added that his body is in better shape than earlier in the year, and is happy to be back in action at the Old Course.

“I am excited,” Woods said. “This is what I hoped to be able to play in when I started my rehab process.

“I was hoping to get to this point. It has now come to fruition as a reality. I am very lucky, very fortunate.”

