Tiger Woods was the star turn as practice for the Open ramped up a gear on Sunday, but Sir Nick Faldo has played down the chances of a fourth Claret Jug for the former world No. 1.

Unlike 24 hours ago, when Woods took irons off the tees and did not hit a host of full shots, he had driver out off the tee and was swinging at close to full tilt.

But he looked extremely uncomfortable, walking with a limp and struggling to pick the tee peg out of the ground.

It is of little surprise that Woods’ movement is inhibited, as he is back in action a shade over 16 months after nearly losing a leg in a car crash.

He has made just two competitive appearances this season, once at the Masters where he finished 47th, and then at the US PGA Championship where he withdrew due to pain in his leg.

The 46-year-old elected to miss the US Open in a bid to give himself the best chance of being fit for the Open on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Woods describes it as his favourite course in the world, and he has won two of his three Opens on the Old Course, but Faldo - a winner of three Opens and six majors - feels there is little chance of the 15-time major winner lifting the Claret Jug next Sunday.

"I don't think there's chances, no," Faldo told Sky Sports News when asked if he felt Woods was a contender.

"Physically, he played at Adare Manor and was in a cart for a couple of days to rest the leg. The physical challenge is just walking a golf course and even though St Andrews looks flat, there's so many twisting undulations walking that course, it's going to be physically really hard work for him.

"Even if Tiger was fit and strong, he doesn't play much, and these kids [world's top players] are young and strong. We don't know what we're going to get from Tiger, where he mentally is and what he's thinking.”

There has been talk that Woods could bring the curtain down on his career next week. It may be his final competitive appearance at the Old Course, given it won’t be on the Open rotation again for another five years, and Faldo feels it would be a fitting place to bow out.

"If you're going to retire then this is the place to retire,” Faldo said. “But is it too early?

“What does he know and what does he believe about his leg or his golf game? What possibilities are out there? I don't know - Tiger always keeps this very close to his chest."

