Tiger Woods has ruled out retirement, but knows he must improve his fitness levels following his emotional exit from the Open Championship.

Woods is on another comeback, this time from a serious car crash that left him with severe injuries to his right leg.

Ad

He has played only three times this season, at the Masters, US PGA Championship and The Open, and his results got progressively worse.

The Open Open Championship 2022: Tee times, prize money, TV coverage as Tiger heads field 13/07/2022 AT 08:57

That was despite Woods saying his fitness had improved as the year went on, and he arrived in St Andrews hopeful that he could contend for a fourth Claret Jug.

He was given a huge ovation walking up the 18th, while his great friend Rory McIlroy tipped his cap as he went the opposite way down the first.

Woods shed tears walking up 18, and was hugely thankful to the crowd at St Andrews.

“As I walked further along the fairway, I saw Rory right there,” Woods said. “He gave me the tip of the cap. It was a pretty cool - the nods I was getting from guys as they were going out and I was coming in, just the respect, that was pretty neat. And from a players' fraternity level, it's neat to see that and feel that.

“And then as I got into the shot - or closer to the green, more into the hole, the ovation got louder and got - you could feel the warmth and you could feel the people from both sides. Felt like the whole tournament was right there.

“I had a few tears. I'm not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything. But when it comes to the game and the passing on of - just the transition, I was lucky enough in '95 to watch Arnold (Palmer) hit his first tee shot in the second round as I was going to the range. And I could hear Jack (Nicklaus) playing his last one - I was probably about four holes behind him.

"Just to hear the ovations getting louder and louder and louder. I felt that as I was coming in.

"The people knew that I wasn't going to make the cut at the number I was. But the ovations got louder as I was coming home.”

Tiger Woods waves to the crowd during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland Image credit: Getty Images

Woods is not sure when he will play again, but has no intention of hanging up his clubs.

“I have nothing, nothing planned, zero,” Woods said. "Maybe something next year. I don't know. But nothing in the near future. This is it. I was just hoping to play this one event this year.”

Woods struggled with his short game at all three majors and was asked about playing more to sharpen his skills.

“I understand all that," he said. "I understand being more battle hardened, but it's hard just to walk and play 18 holes.

"People have no idea what I have to go through and the hours of the work on the body, pre and post, each and every single day to do what I just did. That's what people don't understand. They don't see. And then you think about playing more events on top of that, it's hard enough just to do what I did.”

Retirement is not on the agenda, as he said: “I'm not retiring from the game. But I don't know if I will be physically able to play back here again when it comes back around. I'll be able to play future British Opens, yes, but eight years' time, I doubt if I'll be competitive at this level.

“It's a struggle just playing the three events I played this year. That in itself was something I'm very proud of. I was able to play these three events, considering what has transpired.

“Hopefully we do more hard work and give myself some more chances next year to play a few more events.”

The Open 'I disagree with it' - Woods makes passionate objection to LIV Tour threat 12/07/2022 AT 14:34