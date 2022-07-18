Rory McIlroy hit the crossbar in a major for the fourth time this year, but took his defeat to Cameron Smith in the style of a champion.

The Irishman was hot favourite to end an eight-year major drought when leading by two during the final round.

He was playing well, striking the ball superbly from tee to green. But his putter, which has been much improved in the past 18 months, went ice cold.

McIlroy did not miss any easy putts, but the 15 and 20-footers were shaving the hole rather than falling in.

McIlroy is a champion of the sport, and was quick to pay tribute to Smith.

“I got beaten by a better player this week,” McIlroy said. “20-under par for four rounds of golf around here is really, really impressive playing, especially to go out and shoot 64 today to get it done.”

Asked to express his feelings after another major slipped through his grasp, McIlroy said: “Disappointed, obviously. I felt like I didn't do much wrong today, but I didn't do much right either.

“I'll be okay. It's not - at the end of the day, it's not life or death. I'll have other chances to win the Open Championship and other chances to win majors.

“It's one that I feel like I let slip away, but there will be other opportunities.”

McIlroy has confirmed he will take a short break to overcome the mental challenge, before returning for the FedExCup play-offs.

“I've got three weeks off; I'm not going to play again until the first play-off event in Memphis,” he said. “I've got a bit of time to rest and recover and try to take the positives, learn from the negatives, and move on.

"I'm playing well. Again, it's one of the best seasons I've had in a long time. I want to finish the season off well. I want to finish the season off right. There's still some golf to play. Major season is over unfortunately, but I still feel like there's a little bit to play for.”

