Two-time Open champion Greg Norman has not been invited to the 150th anniversary celebrations at St Andrews, the R&A has confirmed.

Norman was one of the finest players of the 1980s and 1990s, but is currently one of the most divisive figures in golf due to his role as the figurehead of the LIV Golf Series.

Ad

The Australian said earlier in the year that he had asked for a place in next week’s Open Championship field, but that was denied as his exemption no longer applied.

The Open 'Categorically untrue' - Spieth rubbishes speculation of move to LIV Golf 27 MINUTES AGO

Since then, a rift has been driven through golf after the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf lured a host of big names to their events with huge signing bonuses and massive prize money.

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of LIV, and took a shot at Norman when winning the Canadian Open to go past the 67-year-old on the list of wins on the PGA Tour.

As a two-time winner, Norman could lay claim to being worthy of an invite. But the R&A elected not to offer a place to the Australian, as it wanted the focus to be on the Open rather than the battle between LIV and the established tours.

In a statement, the R&A said: “In response to enquiries regarding the R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions' Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.

“Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future.”

The Open Hall to partner Woods and McIlroy at Celebration of Champions 21 HOURS AGO