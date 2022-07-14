14:08 – Mickelson opens with 72

The 2013 Open champion makes 3 birdies and 3 bogeys in opening his bid at level par.

14:05 – McIlroy drops one

Second shot at the 13th bounced back out of a bunker, but left him with an impossible chip that flies miles beyond the flag. First putt from distance is lagged up stone dead. And that is a good bogey in the end. Rory at -4.

14:00 – Thorny times for Rose

Former US Open champion Justin Rose forced to withdraw from the 150th Open Championship due to a back injury.

13:56 – 150th Open latest leaderboard

-8 Cameron Young (64)

-5 Cameron Smith (67)

-5 Ernie Els (14)

-5 Rory McIlroy (13)

-4 Barclay Brown (68)

-4 Kurt Kitayama (68)

-4 Lee Westwood (16)

13:48 – Els narrowly misses birdie putt on 14

About eight feet for the birdie, but just eludes him. That was for second place on his own. Els is swinging superbly well. Lee Westwood going along nicely at -4 after 16 holes of his 1st round. Ernie not the only figure finding some vintage form.

13:42 – Birdie for Rory

McIlroy joins the chasing pack as he moves to -5, three strokes behind the leader Young. Birdie on 12 goes neatly with birdies on 1, 5, 6 and 7. No bogeys so far. How near can Rory get to that lead?

13:35 – Young cards blistering 64

Two putts from the back of the 18th green and that is a magical opening round of 64 from America's world No. 38 Cameron Young. He sets the pace on -8. Made that look very easy.

13:25 – Young drives the 18th hole

356 yards with a three wood. No problem as that drive from the tournament leader scampers up to the back of the green. Seems a long time ago that anybody thought about playing this hole conservatively. Well within range these days.

13:20 – Poulter 'booed' on 1st tee

Not really sure what this is all about in golf, but make of it what you will. Poulter carded a 69 to silence the boo boys. Or something like that.

13:12 – 150th Open latest leaderboard

-7 Cameron Young (16)

-5 Cameron Smith (67)

-5 Ernie Els (12)

13:10 – Els moves to -5

The South African unearths another birdie on the 11th to join Players champion Cameron Smith in a share of second spot on -5. This is glorious stuff.

13:05 – Morikawa on the march

Well, the Open champion wasn't doing much, but birdies on 9 and 10 carry him to -1 for the day. Suddenly finding another gear, the form that dominated Sandwich a year ago. Rory with pars. He remains at -4.

13:00 – Els in contention

The man dubbed 'The Big Easy' is enjoying his day so far. Ernie finds himself at -4 at the 11th hole after a timely birdie. The winner in 2002 and 2012 is ranked 1,806 in the world, but is finding the form that made him world No. 1 in the 1990s.

12:43 – McIlroy with par on 9

McIlroy opted to go for a putter with his second shot. Left his attempt from distance about 12 feet short and can't hole the birdie putt. Just a par as he goes out in 32. Well in this golf tournament as he leaves a drive just short of the 10th green.

12:33 – Poulter's putting perfection

If McIlroy wants to see how it is done on 9, here is a monster putt from his Ryder Cup team-mate Ian Poulter earlier today. 160 feet they reckon. After a few refreshments, it will grow to at least 250 feet. Poulter carded a fine 69 to lie at -3.

12:25 – McIlroy booms drive down 9

The par-4 9th hole is 342 yards in distance. Rory has the big club in hand because this is within range of birdie or better, but he has sprayed it right towards the 10th fairway. Needs a chip and putt for a birdie to move to -5 after his opening 9. Still every chance of nailing his birdie.

12:20 – All aboard the McIlroy express

Wonder who these diehards are lending their support to today? Difficult to work out..

12:15 – Rory makes roaring start

Long putt on the 8th hole from the Northern Irishman, the 2014 Open champion. Chance to get to -5 for the day, but just trickles past. Nice tap-in and on we go. Still, looks to be in the mood out there as he bids to emulate his 63 from the 1st round at St Andrews in 2010. Defending champion Collin Morikawa is +1 after eight holes of his 1st round. Work to be done, but early days yet.

12:10 – Young enjoys stunning start at Old Course

There are dream rounds and then there is the round of golf which Cameron Young is piecing together out there at the moment. The American is -7 after 13 holes of his opening round. Six more pars would see him sign for a 65, but he will hope for better than that. Three strokes clear of the field as we speak.

12pm – Welcome to the home of golf

The 150th Open Championship promises much at the home of golf in St Andrews. While London and the south of England endure sweltering temperatures, Scotland looks decidedly chillier.

Plenty of jumpers and jackets on the go for this opening round in overcast conditions, but we can expect the scoring to be scorching today as the best golfers in the world chase sporting immortality.

The 150th Open Championship is underway on the Old Course at St Andrews

The American will face fierce competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Collin Morikawa is bidding to become the first player to successfully defend the title since Padraig Harrington in 2008.

