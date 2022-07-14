Rory McIlroy made a strong start to the Open Championship behind clubhouse leader Cameron Young.

After near misses in all three majors this year, McIlroy is looking to end a major drought dating back to 2014.

His form has been good this season, with the Northern Irishman driving the ball well and his wedge play and putting much improved.

In 2010 at St Andrews he blitzed the field in the opening round only to be blown out of contention by a gale on Friday.

He did not blitz the field 12 years on, but produced largely excellent golf to put himself firmly in the mix at six-under after 18 holes.

McIlroy made an excellent start with a birdie on the first.

With the wind direction on Thursday, the front nine was where the bulk of the scoring opportunities were. McIlroy cashed in with birdies on five, six and seven.

The birdie on the fifth, a par five, came despite his tee shot hitting a stone in the middle of the fairway and taking probably 30 yards off the distance.

A simple birdie on the driveable 12th followed, but he made his first mistake of the round and dropped a shot on 13.

He attempted to get a bit too cute with a pitch over a bunker, but caught the downslope and the ball careered through the green to result in the first bogey on his card.

McIlroy got the shot back one hole later. The chip shot let him down on 13, but it was brilliant on 14. After his approach went through the back, he was faced with a devilish shot but he worked it out superbly as he pitched it into the slope just on the green and it trundled up to the side of the hole for a tap-in birdie.

He navigate the tough 16th and 17th before picking up a birdie on 18 to move within two shots of the lead thanks to a round of 66.

Cameron Smith is well suited to the challenges of Links golf and the Australian made an excellent start with a 67.

"I think it's nice to get off to a hot start any week, really,” Smith said. “But these majors, I think the tougher the course gets, especially around here, how it's going to get really firm and really fast, it's almost going to be like holding on I think on the weekend.

"Nice to get out there and shoot a number and get myself well under par."

As well as Smith played, he wasn’t the best performing Cameron on day one. That award was taken by Cameron Young, who produced a brilliant 64 to sit at eight-under to take the clubhouse lead.

Lee Westwood is still to win a major, but he knows how to contend at an Open and he started with a solid 68 to sit at four-under.

Danny Willett turned a decent day into a very good day by rolling in a long eagle putt on 18 to get to three-under.

Ian Poulter is another LIV golfer at St Andrews. He received a mixed reception on the first tee , but rolled in a 162-foot birdie on the ninth in a round of 69.

