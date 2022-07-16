Cameron Smith was the overnight leader, but the likes of Dustin Johnson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are all in the hunt.

Last year's winner Collin Morikawa did not make the cut, meaning the wait goes on for the first person to successfully defend the Claret Jug since Padraig Harrington in 2008.

- - -

20:26 – 150TH OPEN LEADERBOARD

1 Rory McIlroy -16 18

2 Viktor Hovland -16 18

3 Cameron Smith -12 18

3 Cameron Young -12 18

5 Si Woo Kim -11 18

5 Scottie Scheffler -11 18

7 Dustin Johnson -10 18

20:20 – Smith and Young finish off the 3rd round

People hanging out windows and balconies over this 18th green for the final group of the day.

Cameron Young butchers his second shot with a chip, but a solid putt downhill should see him home at -12 with a round of 71. Smith with a birdie putt to rescue a level par 72, but just eludes him. He will sign for a round of 73. Still well in the hunt on Sunday.

20:16 – 150TH OPEN LEADERBOARD

1 Rory McIlroy -16 18

2 Viktor Hovland -16 18

3 Cameron Smith -12 18

3 Cameron Young -12 18

5 Si Woo Kim -11 18

5 Scottie Scheffler -11 18

20:13 – Birdies all round at 18

McIlroy rolls his putt stone dead from short of the green. Hovland with a solid approach putt before tapping in the two footer for birdie. Rory does likewise. McIlroy with a fine 66, Hovland with 66. They lead after the 3rd round on -16 and will be out again in the final group on Sunday.

20:10 – DJ makes eccentric birdie on 18

This drive almost came back to greet him off the Swilken Bridge. Johnson finishes on -10 with a round of 71.

20:06 – Hovland drives the 18th green

What a spectacular shot that is from big Viktor boosted by a helpful bounce. The Norwegian enjoyed that one. Rory fairly clatters a driving iron downwind. Just short of the green in the Valley of Sin.

20:05 – McIlroy drops a shot at 17

Did well to pitch on green from in front of the wall. Two putts from distance sees him drop back to -15. Hovland slides in par putt from three feet after putting in off the bank from the back. All square then heading up 18 at -15.

19:57 – Trouble at 17 for the leaders

Hovland has dragged his approach over the top of the green. Tried to carry the bunker, but couldn't hold the green. McIlroy opted for the bump and run up the front, but ball flew out hot and he is near the wall behind the green. In Tom Watson country from back in the day. Work still to be done.

19:52 – 17th is the hardest hole on course

It is averaging 4.43 today...a tough ask so late in the day. Scheffler with a 3 putt on the Road Hole to drop back to -10.

19:46 – Hovland holes out to stay in touch

Well, this is gladiatorial stuff out there. McIlroy makes a comfortable enough par, but superb from Hovland to take 2 putts from downtown in front of the green. Both men just off the left 17th fairway in semi rough. Interesting approach shots coming up.

19:41 – Another solid shot from McIlroy on 16

Just playing some mature golf shots at the moment. Viktor a bit short of pace, but Rory about 25 feet from the can. Would happily walk this in now on -16 you suspect.

19:35 – Fancy this chip shot on 17?

The definition of bravery from Si Woo Kim.

19:26 – Birdie for Smith on 14

Important to stem the tide after that brutal double bogey on 13. He moves back to -12. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson is back to -9 and level par after another bogey on 16.

19:17 – Rory takes the outright lead

Rory McIlroy celebrates at the The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland Image credit: Getty Images

McIlroy moves to -16 with 2 putts on the 14th. A superb birdie. Viktor lips out for birdie. He is one stroke adrift. Double bogey for Cameron Smith on 13 and he falls back to -11. All happening out there.

19:15 – Ian Poulter in plea for 'honest journalism'

Interesting comments from the European Ryder Cup icon after his 3rd round of 70 today.

19:10 – Bogey train for Johnson

DJ doing well to escape from the 14th with a bogey 6 as he drops to -10. Hovland just short of the green with his 2nd shot. McIlroy picks out a brilliant short to land the green. Will have a long putt for eagle. Advantage Rory at the moment.

19:05 – Cameron Smith in trouble on 13

Tries to come up with a Ballesteros or Palmer shot with feet in bunker for his 2nd shot and ball above him. Brave try but ends up duffing it straight into a gorse bush. Big problems for the overnight leader.

19:00 – Hovland with two putts from 100 feet

Delightful touch from Viktor and Rory as they safely negotiate pars on the 13th hole. 5 holes remaining of their round. Cameron Young has found a birdie on 10 to move within 1 of the lead. Has a touch of matchplay combat about all of this.

18:55 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Rory McIlroy -15 12

2 Viktor Hovland -15 12

3 Cameron Smith -13 11

3 Cameron Young -13 11

5 Dustin Johnson -11 13

5 Si Woo Kim -11 15

5 Scottie Scheffler -11 13

18:47 – Rory with a thumping 3 wood

McIlroy has knocked his drive 310 yards down the track on 13. In the rough, but should give him a decent shot at the green. 147 yards still to travel.

18:40 – Hovland can't convert his birdie chance

Looks like they will head to the 13th hole locked together at -15. McIlroy sees his attempt slide wide. Was a great effort, but Hovland is forced to settle for a par after a great approach. As you were then.

18:35 – McIlroy and Hovland safely down the 12th

Plenty of booze flowing among the fans out on the 12th tee. Couple of serious whacks of the golf ball by both men, but no bunkers found.

Both should have decent approach shots. Rory bumping his shot on. Bit too close to the green. Impossible pin placement, but Hovland comes up with a gem of a shot to leave his putt about 14 feet from hole. Rory will go first from distance.

18:30 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Viktor Hovland -15 11

1 Rory McIlroy -15 11

3 Cameron Young -13 10

3 Cameron Smith -13 10

5 Dustin Johnson -12 11

5 Scottie Scheffler -12 11

18:21 – Viktor and Rory battle for pars on 11

Brilliant work from both men to rescue their 3s at the par 3. Did not get distracted by the heroics on 10. Wonder what the odds are on this duo being out together in the final group on Sunday?

18:18 – Majestic from McIlroy on 10

18:09 – Hovland finds the birdie

Amid the bedlam of McIlroy's bunker shot, came the relative calm of Hovland rolling in a tough birdie putt to join the Northern Irishman on -15. That is an exceptional response from the young Norwegian.

18:05 – McIlroy moves into lead with eagle on 10

Stunning bunker shot from Rory at the 10th hole. A quite glorious bunker shot. Just dropped down like a butterfly before rolling into the hole. Rory moves to -15 and into the lead. The crowd roar their approval.

17:59 – Birdie for DJ on 10

The former world No. 1 moves within two of the lead as Scheffler rolls home for a birdie to get to -11. Johnson -3 for the day.

17:55 – Three-putt for Viktor on 9, McIlroy closes the gap

Drove the green, but then somehow took three putts to only make par. First error of the day for Hovland. Rory punishes the blunder by sliding home a birdie 3 of his own. McIlroy 1 behind the leader as they head for the turn. Hovland out in 32, McIlroy 33.

17:50 – Matthew Fitzpatrick on the move

US Open champion is heading in the right direction out there.

17:40 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Viktor Hovland -14 7

2 Rory McIlroy -12 7

2 Cameron Smith -12 6

2 Cameron Young -12 6

5 Patrick Cantlay -11 9

17:35 – Smith putter stays cold

Couldn't miss yesterday, but can't buy one today. The joys of golf. Tough swerving putt from 15 feet for birdie on 7, but just dribbled away from target. No birdies for the Australian so far today.

17:27 – Lowry limps home

Well, after the feast of eagles, came the famine. A birdie at the last completes a round of 69 that will disappoint him. Was -9 after a second straight eagle at the 10th, but three bogeys on back 9 killed his momentum. Finishes the day at -7.

17:20 – The benefits of a public walkway

Professional golfers love hitting from little or no grass. Just look at this from Rory. Complete control of the golf ball.

17:13 – Lowry swoops for rare eagles

17:06 – Hovland and McIlroy trade birdies on six

This is like a pitch and putt contest at the moment around the Old Course. A 4th straight birdie for Hovland carries him to -14 thru 6 with Rory converting birdie of his own to share 2nd place with Cameron Young and Cameron Smith on -12, who are playing the 6th as we speak. Feels like the final day at the moment such is frantic nature of this.

17:00 – World-class field battle for Claret Jug

Five of the world's top 10 are currently inside the top seven of this golf tournament. Cream rising to the top.

16:55 – Hovland takes outright lead, Rory stays in touch

A third straight birdie on 5 from Viktor and he moves to -13. Rory slots his first birdie of the day to close to two behind his playing partner on -11.

16:52 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Cameron Smith -12 4

1 Viktor Hovland -12 4

3 Cameron Young -11 4

4 Patrick Cantlay -10 6

4 Scottie Scheffler -10 5

4 Dustin Johnson -10 5

4 Rory McIlroy -10 4

16:43 – Big Viktor sizzles in Scottish sun

Looks at this effort from Hovland. Doesn't get any better.

16:37 – Viktor joins Smith in share of lead

A 30 footer (or something like that) from Hovland snakes its way into the hole at 4. Two birdies in first four holes is the definition of a hot start from the big Norwegian. Smith has company at the top on -12. Rory with another decent attempt at birdie, but no joy. He stays at -10.

16:35 – Fleetwood moves to -9

Tommy rolls home a birdie at 18 from 15 feet or so. Punches the air. A super round of 66 and he finishes his day -9, three off the pace. Will that keep him in with shout of title? Depends what the leaders do out there, but would like to be no more than five adrift.

16:30 – Rory enjoys the green, green grass of home (of golf)

Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot at the The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland Image credit: Getty Images

16:25 – Big Viktor within one of the lead

No birdie at 3 for Rory, but the big Norwegian shows how it is done by canning one from mid-range. He moves to -11. That is quite majestic from Hovland. It must be said.

16:22 – Scottie shows World No. 1 class

Look at this piece of iron iron play. Suddenly Scheffler joins the party at -9.

16:18 – Rory with a fabulous pitch on 3

Another fine piece of wedge play from McIlroy. Looks like 12 feet or so for his first birdie of the day. Would get him to within one of the lead.

16:10 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Cameron Smith -12 1

2 Cameron Young -11 1

3 Dustin Johnson -10 2

3 Rory McIlroy -10 1

3 Viktor Hovland -10 1

16:05 – Smith drops one at 1st hole

Well, that is unexpected. A three-putt from the Australian from nowhere on the 1st green and he is back to -12. Suddenly they are all bunching up at the top. Smith giving the chasing field encouragement early on.

16:00 – DJ makes an early move

Stunning approach shot at 2 for Dustin. Almost a tap-in birdie which he duly taps in. Johnson up to -10 after 2 holes.

15:55 – McIlroy just fails to convert

Nice putt from Rory, but just too much borrow on that effort. A solid par to start out with. Wonder what this long old day will bring for him?

15:50 – McIlroy makes confident start

125-yard pitch for Rory down the first and lands that ball around 10 feet from hole. Excellent chance of an opening birdie.

15:40 – JT almost finds albatross at the 18th hole

Doesn't get much better than this from Justin Thomas on the closing hole. A 3-3 finish today for a level par 72 that keeps him at -2.

15:35 – 10 minutes until Rory tees off

Remarkable to think it has been eight years since he won his fourth and last major in 2014, the year when he won both the Open and US PGA Championship. Maybe that is about to change today. The Northern Irishman is in green today and he will aim to conquer those greens at the Old Course on moving day.

15:25 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Cameron Smith -13 15:55

2 Cameron Young -11 15:55

3 Rory McIlroy -10 15:45

3 Viktor Hovland -10 15:45

5 Dustin Johnson -9 15:35

5 Shane Lowry -9 10

5 Thomas Pieters -9 14

15:15 – Enjoy some Shane Lowry magic

He has catapulted himself right into the reckoning out there.

15:10 – Shane Lowry eagle bonanza

This is quite remarkable from the 2019 Open champion. After chipping in from off the green for an eagle on 9, he has repeated the dose by chipping in again for eagle on 10. 4 shots picked up on two holes as the Irishman moves from -5 to -9. Just like that. He started the day at -4, but is suddenly only 4 strokes off the summit.

15:00 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Cameron Smith -13 15:55

2 Cameron Young -11 15:55

3 Rory McIlroy -10 15:45

3 Viktor Hovland -10 15:45

5 Dustin Johnson -9 15:35

14:50 – Thomas Pieters on the move

The big Belgian nudges himself to -8 with a terrific birdie on 13. -6 for the day so far. Into a tie for 6th spot as we stand.

14:40 – Dechambeau with a lovely shot on 18

Delightful pitch shot to a few feet on the closing hole from 90 yards or so. Should be a Bryson birdie for a round of 67 that will get him to -6. Just that double on 16 deflated him. And is the birdie. Solid play.

14:35 – How is Rory set to approach the challenge today?

"You just look at where you are on the leaderboard," he said. "But 13-under leading, it doesn't matter what name is beside the 13-under. They played two really good rounds of golf. Obviously playing well. Not really. I don't look at that.

"It's more just whenever someone's up around the top of a major championship leaderboard, you know they're playing well. It's just about how far you're back and what the number is and sort of focusing on yourself to try to shoot the best score you can."

14:25 – Bryson gets a break

The former US Open winner went so far left, he was given line of sight relief from heavy rough. Gets to drop his ball to a favourable dropping zone at no penalty and suddenly has a shot at the green.

Flies the ball over the TV tower, but it hops on the 17th green and onto the road off the green. This hole has life in it yet, but he bumps an iron into the bank and about three feet from hole. Superb shot. And pops in the par putt. Exciting 4 that one.

14:15 – Overnight leaders continue to enjoy view from summit

Nobody out on the course has been better than -7 so far, six shots adrift of the lead. Bryson Dechambeau was going along nicely on that mark, but has just ran up a horror double bogey on 16 as he falls back to -5.

His drive on 17 is a thing of fascination as he goes left, seemingly just short of the sea. Interesting to see what he does with his second shot if he finds it.

14:05 – Latest Open odds

Cameron Smith 2/1

Rory McIlroy 7/2

Cameron Young 8/1

Viktor Hovland 9/1

Dustin Johnson 10/1

Scottie Scheffler 11/1

13:55 – Rambo with a bullet on the 1st hole

Big Jon Rahm showing his class early on.

13:45 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Cameron Smith -13 15:55

2 Cameron Young -11 15:55

3 Rory McIlroy -10 15:45

3 Viktor Hovland -10 15:45

5 Dustin Johnson -9 15:35

6 Scottie Scheffler -8 15:35

6 Tyrrell Hatton -8 15:25

13:35 – Fleetwood on the move

Tommy up to -7. The Ryder Cup man is -4 thru 6 holes. Which suggests the first 9 holes are wide open to attack in the Scottish sunshine. Winds certainly beneficial to those heading out.

13:30 – Rory discusses Tiger's future

"We want to see him still out there competing. And this week was obviously a tough week for him. But we're all behind him. We're all pulling for him."

13:20 – What has been winning total at St Andrews in previous Opens?

2015 Zach Johnson 273 (-15)

2010 Louis Oosthuizen 272 (-16)

2005 Tiger Woods 274 (-14)

2000 Tiger Woods 269 (-19)

1995 John Daly 282 (-6)

1990 Nick Faldo 270 (-18)

13:10 – Sergio Garcia sets up birdie chance on 2

Brilliant approach shot from the former Masters winner. Putt from five foot or so to get himself to -4. Kisner hit 9 birdies in his 65 so this course can be attacked today if you put the ball in the right place.

13:00 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Cameron Smith -13 15:55

2 Cameron Young -11 15:55

3 Rory McIlroy -10 15:45

3 Viktor Hovland -10 15:45

5 Dustin Johnson -9 15:35

6 Scottie Scheffler -8 15:35

6 Tyrrell Hatton -8 15:25

12:55 – The Kis of life

Not much movement at the top of that leaderboard so far today before Cameron Smith and Cameron Young tee off at 15:55pm in the final group, but Kevin Kisner certainly got himself moving forward.

The American began his day at level par, but enjoyed 9 birdies and 2 bogeys in a blistering effort of 65. At the moment, he is tied 8th on -7. Wonder how far that will be away at the end of the day?

12:50 – How do you play the perfect pitch and run?

England's John Parry has the answer out on 10. Enjoy this little beauty.

12:45 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Cameron Smith -13 18

2 Cameron Young -11 18

3 Rory McIlroy -10 18

3 Viktor Hovland -10 18

5 Dustin Johnson -9 18

6 Scottie Scheffler -8 18

6 Tyrrell Hatton -8 18

12:35 – Welcome back to the Old Course

The sun is shining in Scotland in what should be a fascinating Saturday. Who is going to master what feels like relatively benign conditions around the home of golf in this 3rd round?

So many major champions in contention with the man at the top of the leaderboard, Australia's Cameron Smith, holder of the sport's 'fifth' major after he lifted the Players Championship in March.

Let battle commence.

