McIlroy heads into the closing 18 holes tied for the lead alongside Viktor Hovland after both impressed on Saturday with a pair of 66s carrying the European Ryder Cup duo four strokes clear of the field on -16.

Ad

The weather forecast suggests it won't be a duel in the sun, but a world-class chasing pack of Cameron Smith, Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson will bring the heat as they look to pounce if the leaders falter.

The Open 'Expect the unexpected' - McIlroy, Hovland play down talk of Open duel 41 MINUTES AGO

Follow LIVE coverage of the Open with Eurosport UK.

- - -

13:15 – Key Sunday tee times

14:00 Patrick Cantlay (US), Jordan Spieth (US)

14:10 Adam Scott (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

14:20 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Dustin Johnson (US)

14:30 Scottie Scheffler (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

14:40 Cameron Smith (Aus), Cameron Young

14:50 Rory McIlroy (NIr), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

13:05 – Mastering the art of target golf

Enjoy this little beauty from major specialist Will Zalatoris. He always shows up at these blue-chip events.

13:00 – 'Expect the unexpected'

Rory McIlroy is wary of predicting a two-way duel for the Claret Jug on Sunday despite the four-shot difference splitting the leading duo and the chasing pack.

12:55 – What is happening out there?

Fair to say, the title will be decided much later on this afternoon, but some nice scoring from last week's Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele, who has reached -8. He is -3 for his first 3 holes of the 4th round. Heading in the right direction.

12:50 – Hovland 'living the dream' at home of golf

'I have to pinch myself' - Hovland reacts to sharing lead at the Open

12:45 – Rory on prospect of winning a second Open at Old Course

'Unbelievably cool to have the chance to win the Open at St Andrews' - McIlroy

12:40 – 150TH OPEN LATEST LEADERBOARD

1 Rory McIlroy -16 14:50

2 Viktor Hovland -16 14:50

3 Cameron Smith -12 14:40

3 Cameron Young -12 14:40

5 Si Woo Kim -11 14:30

5 Scottie Scheffler -11 14:30

12:30 – Welcome back to St Andrews for the final day

Could be quite something out there today. Leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will head out for the final round at 14:50pm. Both European Ryder Cup colleagues at -16 after recording rounds of 66 on Saturday.

Will it be one of them crowned winner of the 150th Open Championship? Or will it come from further back with Cameron Smith, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim and Dustin Johnson retaining a serious interest in this tournament.

We should know between 7pm and 8pm this evening. Should be an enthralling few hours ahead.

The Open McIlroy says Open win 'would mean everything' as he shares lead with Hovland 16 HOURS AGO