Tommy Fleetwood powered into contention and the clubhouse lead at the Open Championship, and is looking to draw on his experience at the majors on Sunday.

The Ryder Cup star, a runner-up at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019, has been struggling with his game for a couple of years.

He has not found the winners’ circle since 2019, but has looked in better form in recent weeks.

Fleetwood arrived at St Andrews on the back of a solid fourth-placed finish in the Scottish Open, but he got off to a slow start on Thursday.

His scores have steadily improved and he backed up Friday’s 69 with a 66 on Saturday to catapult himself to nine-under - which at the time of signing his card was five off the lead.

Fleetwood made seven birdies, including an excellent momentum-saver on 18, and is looking to make a fast start on Sunday to put pressure on the leaders.

“Yeah, I think, if they don't get too far away, it will be nice teeing off tomorrow feeling like we have a chance and see if we can get some momentum going on the front nine," Fleetwood said.

"It would be very cool and very special to be able to have a go again like down the stretch on a Sunday at the Open.”

The 31-year-old will look to draw on his experience at Portrush, as he added: “I think my experience of playing on a Sunday, I didn't win or anything, but I felt like I did a pretty good job.

"It's nice to be playing well again. We'll see.

"Portrush feels like a long time ago at the moment. But at the moment and in the current situation, I feel like I've been gradually improving, gradually building a bit of momentum, and results have been slowly coming.

"How my game's been holding up much better throughout four rounds than it was during last year where I was nowhere to be seen in a way. So it's nice to be sort of having a go again and seeing what we can do.”

Fleetwood feels his game is suited to the challenge of major golf.

"I enjoy majors," he said. "I enjoy preparing for them. I think, in general, like the tougher tests tend to fit my game. I'm a bit more of a patient player. I don't know why, but it brings out the best in me in a way.

"I've always liked testing myself against the best players on the toughest courses. Yeah, I haven't won a major yet, and to be honest, I haven't won any kind of tournament for a while, and my game hasn't really been in a position to do so. But it's coming back."

