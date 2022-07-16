Rory McIlroy was focused on maintaining his performance ahead of Sunday’s final day’s play at the Open, saying victory would "mean everything".

At the 150th Open in St Andrew’s, McIlroy has the chance to win his fifth major, with his last coming in 2014 when he won in Scotland and also the PGA Championship that same year.

Ad

2022 has signalled something of a comeback for the 33-year-old, and a second-placed finish at the Masters could potentially be followed up with his second Open win.

The Open McIlroy holes amazing bunker shot as he and Hovland move clear at the Open 2 HOURS AGO

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day’s play, he said: “I’m a better player now than I was [in 2014]. I’m a better player now than I was 12 months ago.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in myself. I’ve done it before, I know I can do it again.

“I’ve just got to go out there tomorrow and stay in my own little world, shoot a good score and hopefully that’s enough.”

Asked about the significance of a potential victory, he explained: “It would mean everything because of what I’ve been through the last few years trying to get that fifth one. Here we are, talking about getting ahead of myself.

“I need to get out and keep my own mindset. Stay in my own little world. I know if I go out there and play my game, I shoot scores like this on this golf course and just do it for one more day.

“And then it’ll be all the superlatives if that does happen. Right now I’ve just got to rest, recover and focus on myself, and shoot another good one tomorrow.”

'I have to pinch myself' - Hovland reacts to sharing lead at the Open

The Open 'Write the truth' - Poulter calls for 'honest journalism' amid talk of boos for LIV players 4 HOURS AGO