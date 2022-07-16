Ian Poulter has called for journalists to “write the truth” and end the perception of negativity towards players who have moved to LIV Golf.

Poulter was booed on the first tee on the opening two days of the Open Championship at St Andrews.

The Ryder Cup legend said he never heard the boos on day one and later said it was a solitary dissenting voice.

The majority of the noise was positive towards Poulter, but he was challenged on the reception of the crowd following a round of 70 saw him slip down the pack on a low-scoring day on the Old Course.

When asked about his reception, Poulter said: “Are we still talking about it? Did you hear one bad comment?

“It's amazing how we still talk about one person that's 100 yards down the first, where there's conveniently a microphone positioned way down halfway down the stand and some young guy says boo, and it comes over on the TV. And you all assume I'm being booed on the course.

“If you guys continue to write that there are people and there's negative comments and there's boos, then unfortunately that's not a true reflection of exactly what happened.”

Challenging a specific journalist, Poulter said: “Would you actually write the truth, that we're getting quite a lot of support out there on the golf course because it would just be nice?

“It would be a fair reflection of actually what's happening, rather than this continual press of let's lead down the path of players being booed who have joined the LIV tour. Let's just say that, right?

“Fair, respectful, honest journalism would be great because it would be the truth.”

Poulter will look for a strong finish on Sunday before his attentions switch to the third LIV event in Bedminster at the end of the month.

