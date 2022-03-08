Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm when the 49th Players Championship begins at TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Thursday. and will play in two of the key marquee groups when the 49th Players Championship begins at TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Thursday.

McIlroy claimed the trophy by one stroke ahead of Jim Furyk in 2019 and will become only the seventh multiple winner in the history of the sport's unofficial fifth major if he is again triumphant on Sunday evening.

The Northern Irishman plays alongside Open champion Collin Morikawa and defending champion Justin Thomas in the first two rounds. The trio start out at 5:56pm GMT on Thursday evening before resuming their respective title quests from the 10th tee at 12:51pm on Friday.

Thomas held off Lee Westwood to claim the trophy by a stroke last year and is bidding to become the first player to carry off back-to-back titles at The Players since three-time winner Jack Nicklaus won the inaugural event in 1974.

Viktor Hovland – Billy Horschel and Tyrrell Hatton at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational – and FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay for the opening two rounds. Spain's World No. 1 and US Open champion Rahm joins European Ryder Cup colleague who finished a stroke behind winner Scottie Scheffler alongsideandat last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational – and FedEx Cup winnerfor the opening two rounds.

They tee it up at 12:51pm from the 10th tee on Thursday before heading out for the second round from the first tee at 5:56pm on Friday night as 46 of the world's top 50 make up a 144-man field dripping in quality.

The blue-chip event on the PGA Tour remains the richest in golf with the champion claiming a $3.6m winner's cheque (£2,746,800) from a prize fund of $20m (£15,262,000) at the Pete Dye-designed par-72 Stadium Course.

The Players Championship latest odds

Jon Rahm (Spa) 11/1

Collin Morikawa (US) 14/1

Justin Thomas (US) 14/1

Viktor Hovland (Nor) 20/1

Rory McIlroy (NI) 20/1

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES (Eastern Time – GMT +5hrs)

THURSDAY/FIRST ROUND

First tee

6:45 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges

6:56 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

7:07 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

7:18 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski

7:29 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Matt Jones, Francesco Molinari

7:40 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer

7:51 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

8:02 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker

8:13 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay, Corey Conners

8:24 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell

8:35 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas

8:46 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith

11:50 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Harry Higgs, Brandon Hagy

12:01 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

12:12 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

12:23 p.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day

12:34 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson

12:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

12:56 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

1:07 p.m. -- Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

1:18 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Zach Johnson

1:29 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson

1:40 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Tyler McCumber

1:51 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

10th tee

6:45 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Beau Hossler

6:56 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark

7:07 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Mito Pereira

7:18 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

7:29 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

7:40 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

7:51 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

8:02 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey

8:13 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker

8:24 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff

8:35 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri

8:46 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley

11:50 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:01 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace

12:12 p.m. -- James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, J.J. Spaun

12:23 p.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak

12:34 p.m. -- Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz

12:45 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Robert Streb, Bubba Watson

12:56 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie

1:07 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire

1:18 p.m. -- Luke List, Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

1:29 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee

1:40 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Scott Stallings, Doug Ghim

1:51 p.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala

FRIDAY/SECOND ROUND

First tee

6:45 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

6:56 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace

7:07 a.m. -- James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, J.J. Spaun

7:18 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak

7:29 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz

7:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Robert Streb, Bubba Watson

7:51 AM-- Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie

8:02 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire

8:13 a.m. -- Luke List, Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

8:24 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee

8:35 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Scott Stallings, Doug Ghim

8:46 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala

11:50 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Beau Hossler

12:01 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark

12:12 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Mito Pereira

12:23 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12:34 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

12:45 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

12:56 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1:07 p.m. -- Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey

1:18 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker

1:29 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff

1:40 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri

1:51 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley

10th tee

6:45 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Harry Higgs, Brandon Hagy

6:56 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

7:07 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

7:18 a.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day

7:29 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson

7:40 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

7:51 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

8:02 a.m. -- Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

8:13 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Zach Johnson

8:24 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson

8:35 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Tyler McCumber

8:46 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

11:50 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges

12:01 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

12:12 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

12:23 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski

12:34 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Matt Jones, Francesco Molinari

12:45 p.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer

12:56 p.m. -- K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

1:07 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker

1:18 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay, Corey Conners

1:29 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell

1:40 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas

1:51 p.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith

