Luke Donald has expressed delight with the changes to Ryder Cup qualification, with the big announcement being the captain’s picks doubling from three to six.

Team USA made that change prior to the 2021 Ryder Cup, which gave Steve Stricker greater flexibility compared to his Team Europe counterpart Padraig Harrington.

Stricker’s team comprehensively regained the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, and will defend it in Rome next year.

While Harrington only had three picks, his successor Donald will be able to select six players - with the other six coming via qualification.

Three players will qualify automatically from the European Points list along with the top three from the World Points list.

The qualification period begins at next week’s BMW PGA Championship, and will close on September 3, 2023.

Donald says the changes came about following forensic analysis, and said it had universal approval.

"These changes to the qualification process for Team Europe follow in-depth analysis with the team at Ryder Cup Europe and with (vice-captains) Thomas (Bjorn) and Edoardo (Molinari)," Donald said. "I'm delighted that when we presented our thoughts to the Tournament Committee, they were 100 per cent behind them.

"The revised overall process removes the need for points multipliers in the last few months of the qualifying period, and the six picks give me flexibility to ensure we have the strongest line-up at Marco Simone in terms of in-form players, players with Ryder Cup experience, and potential pairings.

"As far as the European Points List is concerned, modifying the points allocation will give an improved chance for DP World Tour members playing predominantly on the DP World Tour to make the Ryder Cup team through one of the now three spots available from that list.

"We have also moved the end of the qualification period forward to give the players the right amount of preparation time once they have made the team."

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome in the week beginning September 25, 2023.

