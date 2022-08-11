LIV Golf members will be allowed to play in events in Australia, PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman has confirmed.

The emergence of LIV has driven a wedge through the sport, with the PGA Tour handing out suspensions to players who have jumped ship.

Ad

The DP World Tour has adopted a similar stance, albeit a group of players obtained an injunction to allow them to play.

Golf 'Not sure what I would do with any more' - Smith not motivated by money amid talk of LIV move 31 MINUTES AGO

Patrick Reed, who signed up to LIV before its second event, is currently playing on the Asian Tour, which LIV is affiliated to.

There is speculation as to what other tours and major championships will do, but LIV golfers will have a place to play in Australia.

At present, there are four Australians signed up to play LIV events - Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Travis Smith and Jediah Morgan.

“The players coming home to play, as long as there is no conflicting event they will be welcome to play,” Kirkman told Reuters. "The Australian players that come home from wherever they’re playing at the moment, if they’re members of our organisation they’ll be eligible to play and that’s been discussed with the other tours."

The PGA Tour of Australia's flagship events, the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship, are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour but Kirkman has said players will not be barred.

LIV intends to expand to 14 events in 2023, with venues to be confirmed. It is likely that at least one event will take place in Australia, and Kirkman is unfazed by the talk.

"Some people are going to love it and some people aren’t, but if it comes to Australia we’ve got to be in a position where we stay focused on our strategy," he said.

"Is it going to be good for the game? What I don’t want and what I don’t like to hear about and read about at the moment is people arguing what is good for the game and what is not.

"If (fans) get out and see some golf under a different format, that’s up to them."

FedEx St. Jude Championship 'Common sense prevailed' - McIlroy welcomes blocking of LIV rebels' bid to play in FedEx Cup 18 HOURS AGO