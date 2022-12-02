Jon Rahm is hopeful that Tiger Woods can overcome injury and compete for major honours in the future.

Woods is in the conversation with regards to the greatest to play the game, having won 15 majors since turning professional in the 1990s.

He has gone through a series of operations, battling back on each occasion - with his most recent success at a major at the Masters in 2019 coming after undergoing fusion surgery on his back.

Woods’ comeback was halted when he suffered a serious leg injury in a car crash in 2021. He has looked extremely uncomfortable during the three appearances he made in 2022.

At the Masters, Woods played with Rahm on the final day - and the Spaniard revealed a clearly injured Woods was controversially put on the clock for slow play.

“We all looked at the official, like, ‘he can’t walk any faster, let’s be honest,'” Rahm said ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge. “Like, he was already doing an amazing job trying to move up and down those hills.”

Rahm was in awe of Woods for simply getting around the course at Augusta, such were the levels of pain.

It is that fighting spirit that Rahm feels could see the 46-year-old competing for titles again.

“It’s really inspiring,” Rahm said. “How many surgeries has he had where he was written off? It's like 'he’s done, he’s not playing again'.

“He’s not only come back, he’s won tournaments, right?

“It seems right now that we might be reaching that point, but I don’t put anything past him.

“He surprised me before and he surprised a lot of people before. I’m hoping that he can keep playing, he can contend again, especially major championships.”

‘Hopefully people will stop telling me it was a bad year’ - Rahm delighted to win

He is expected to play in the seventh edition of The Match alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Pelican Golf Club on December 10, before concluding his year in the PNC Championship - which sees professionals play alongside a family member.

