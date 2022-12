Golf

Tiger Woods nails opening tee shot on golf return at The Match

Tiger Woods’ return to action in The Match captured the attention and saw huge money raised for Hurricane Ian relief, but as a competitive spectacle it was a damp squib as the 15-time major winner and Rory McIlroy were blown away 3&2 by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Still, his opening tee shot was excellent, but that was one of the few highlights as he struggled for consistency.

