Tiger Woods has revealed his number one goal is being able to walk unaided again.

Woods suffered serious injuries when he crashed his car in February, and underwent a series of operations after suffering compound fractures to his right leg.

The 15-time major champion has retreated from the public eye, with the 45-year-old working on a tailored rehabilitation programme.

PGA Championship Lefty’s life lesson: What inspired Phil Mickelson’s greatest triumph? 24/05/2021 AT 20:22

There has been no comment as to whether Woods will attempt to make a playing comeback, as he has set a target of being able to walk unassisted.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,” Woods told Golf Digest

"I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

He is clearly keeping an eye on golf, while he has been visited by a number of his fellow professionals in the weeks following his accident.

"It’s been incredible,” Woods said. “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

For the latest news and sharpest analysis on golf, visit GolfDigest.com

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

PGA Championship Magical Mickelson becomes golf's oldest major champion with stunning US PGA triumph 23/05/2021 AT 23:46