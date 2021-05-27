Tiger Woods has revealed his number one goal is being able to walk unaided again.
Woods suffered serious injuries when he crashed his car in February, and underwent a series of operations after suffering compound fractures to his right leg.
The 15-time major champion has retreated from the public eye, with the 45-year-old working on a tailored rehabilitation programme.
PGA Championship
Lefty’s life lesson: What inspired Phil Mickelson’s greatest triumph?
- Lefty's life lesson - What inspired Mickelson?
- Magical Mickelson becomes golf's oldest major champion with stunning US PGA triumph
There has been no comment as to whether Woods will attempt to make a playing comeback, as he has set a target of being able to walk unassisted.
"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,” Woods told Golf Digest.
"I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”
Woods took to social media after his great rival Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship at the weekend, praising the 50-year-old for his achievement.
He is clearly keeping an eye on golf, while he has been visited by a number of his fellow professionals in the weeks following his accident.
"It’s been incredible,” Woods said. “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”
For the latest news and sharpest analysis on golf, visit GolfDigest.com
Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'
PGA Championship
Magical Mickelson becomes golf's oldest major champion with stunning US PGA triumph
Golf
Woods car crash 'due to excessive speed'