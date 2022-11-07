Tiger Woods will headline an all-star cast for the latest instalment of The Match after it was confirmed the 15-time major champion is teaming up with Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Reports last week suggested Woods was in line to make a rare 2022 appearance on a golf course, having only played three tournaments this year including the US PGA Championship and Open Championship.

And on Monday his participation in The Match was confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, with the 12-hole competition helping raise money to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 10, starting from 11pm GMT at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

This will be the seventh edition of The Match, the match play exhibition series which started back in 2018.

Woods will be competing for the third time, having last partnered Peyton Manning to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady by one stroke in May 2020, while McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth are all making their debuts.

The quartet of Woods, McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth have combined for 24 major golf championships in their careers and have each previously held No. 1 in golf’s world rankings.

Four-time major champion McIlroy recently won a third career FedExCup title and is currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.

Thomas has won two major championships, while Spieth has three majors and won the RBC Heritage earlier in 2022.

Woods has amassed 15 major championships across 26 years as a pro golfer, and remains determined to play professionally despite having to tailor his schedule after a car crash.

"People have no idea what I have to go through and the hours of the work on the body, pre and post, each and every single day to do what I just did,” Woods said in July.

“That's what people don't understand. They don't see. And then you think about playing more events on top of that, it's hard enough just to do what I did.

“I'm not retiring from the game. But I don't know if I will be physically able to play back here again when it comes back around. I'll be able to play future British Opens, yes, but eight years' time, I doubt if I'll be competitive at this level.

“It's a struggle just playing the three events I played this year. That in itself was something I'm very proud of. I was able to play these three events, considering what has transpired.

“Hopefully we do more hard work and give myself some more chances next year to play a few more events.”

