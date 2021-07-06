Four golfers will represent Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but defending champion Justin Rose is not among them.

Paul Casey, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Tommy Fleetwood and Mel Reid will each make their Olympic debuts when they tee off at Kasumigaseki Country Club as part of the event that was originally due to take place in 2020 but was put back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose, the champion from Rio 2016, missed the cut.

Casey has 15 European Tour and three PGA Tour wins to his name, is currently ranked number 20 in the world, and has represented Europe four times at the Ryder Cup.

Fleetwood was European number one in 2017, and also took part in the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.

Ewart Shadoff has taken part in three Solheim Cups, and managed a runners-up finish in the 2017 Women’s British Open.

Finally, Reid brings with her experience of six wins on the Ladies European Tour, has also competed for Europe three times in the Solheim Cup, and was 2019 vice-captain at Gleneagles.

Team GB Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission, Mark England said: “It is great to welcome golf back to Team GB following a successful re-introduction to the Olympic programme in Rio.

"In Paul, Tommy, Mel and Jodi we have four fantastic ambassadors for their sport and the Olympic movement and I am sure they will embrace the Olympic Games and environment as we saw Justin Rose and the team do five years ago in Rio.

“I look forward to watching them all compete in Tokyo in just a few weeks’ time.”

Team GB golf team leader Nigel Edwards added: “I’m delighted to have such a strong team of golf athletes travelling to Tokyo to represent Team GB. I know that Paul, Jodi, Tommy and Mel are incredibly excited to make their debuts in the Olympics and are looking forward to embracing the experience.

"After a memorable return for golf at Rio 2016, our Team GB athletes are relishing the opportunity to continue the sport’s Olympic renaissance.”

Casey and Fleetwood are to compete in the men’s event, scheduled from July 29 to August 1, and the women’s event will feature Ewart Shadoff and Reed from August 4-7.

