Barely a week has passed since Collin Morikawa finished two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth to win The Open but the world's best golfers are back in action this week.
Justin Rose won gold in Rio 2016 as golf made its first appearance in 112 years, but he will not be present in Tokyo with Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood flying the flag for Team GB.
Unlike other majors, the 72-hole individual stroke play tournament has no cut after two rounds, meaning all of the competitors will play all four rounds.
Kasumigaseki Country Club, one of the oldest golf clubs in Japan and around an hour north of the Olympic Village, will play host to the golf tournament.
There have been several big names pull out of the Olympics in the lead up, most notably Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau after recording positive coronavirus tests - but there will still be a host of big names representing their countries.
- Two South Korea golfers forced to complete mandatory military service if they are unable to medal
- Are Olympic gold medals made of real gold? Why do athletes bite their medals?
Who is playing at the men's Olympic golf?
Australia
Cameron Smith (28)
Marc Leishman (43)
Austria
Matthias Schwab (118)
Sepp Straka (174)
Belgium
Thomas Detry (94)
Thomas Pieters (107)
Canada
Corey Conners (36)
Mackenzie Hughes (63)
Chile
Joaquin Niemann (31)
Mito Pereira (146)
China
Carl Yuan (291)
Ashun Wu (315)
Chinese Taipei
C.T. Pan (181)
Colombia
Sebastian Munoz (67)
Colin Morikawa goes into the Games off the back of his Open win
Image credit: Getty Images
Czech Republic
Ondrej Lieser (231)
Denmark
Rasmus Hojgaard (121)
Joachim B. Hansen (151)
Finland
Kalle Samooja (117)
Sami Valimaki (122)
France
Antoine Rozner (78)
Roman Langasque (186)
Germany
Maximilian Kieffer (193)
Hurly Long (263)
Great Britain
Paul Casey (20)
Tommy Fleetwood (33)
India
Anirban Lahiri (340)
Udayan Mane (356)
Ireland
Rory McIlroy (10)
Shane Lowry (42)
Italy
Guido Migliozzi (72)
Renatro Paratore (180)
Japan
Hideki Matsuyama (16)
Rikuya Hoshino (76)
Malaysia
Gavin Kyle Green (286)
Mexico
Abraham Ancer (23)
Carlos Ortiz (53)
New Zealand
Ryan Fox (178)
Norway
Viktor Hovland (14)
Kristian K. Johannessen (292)
Paraguay
Fabrizio Zanotti (280)
The Philippines
Juvic Pagunsan (216)
Poland
Adrian Meronk (189)
Puerto Rico
Rafael Campos (281)
Slovakia
Rory Sabbatini (167)
South Africa
Garrick Higgo (38)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (46)
Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood will be flying the flag for Team GB
Image credit: Getty Images
South Korea
Sungjae Im (26)
Si Woo Kim (49)
Spain
Adri Arnaus (147)
Jorge Campillo (199)
Sweden
Alex Noren (95)
Henrik Norlander (136)
Thailand
Jazz Janewattananond (129)
Gunn Charoenkul (259)
United States
Justin Thomas (3)
Collin Morikawa (4)
Xander Schauffele (5)
Patrick Reed (9)
Venezuela
Jhonattan Vegas (130)
Zimbabwe
Scott Vincent (239)
Olympic Golf Men’s tee times – Round One (all times BST)
Action begins late evening on Wednesday, July 28 for fans in the UK.
23.30: Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Thomas Pieters (BEL), Sepp Straka (AUT)
23.41: Adri Arnaus (ESP), Sami Valimaki (FIN), Matthias Schwab (AUT)
23.52: Sebastian Munoz (COL), Henrik Norlander (SWE), Joachim Hansen (DEN)
00.03: Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Antoine Rozner (FRA), Guido Migliozzi (ITA)
00.14: Xander Schauffele (USA), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
00.52: Justin Thomas (USA), Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Paul Casey (GBR)
00.41: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Marc Leishman (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN)
00.52: C.T. Pan (TPE), Ryan Fox (NZL), Anirban Lahiri (IND)
01.03: Hurly Long (GER), Yechun Yuan (CHN), Gavin Green (MAS)
01.14: Kristian K. Johannessen (NOR), Adrian Meronk (POL), Gunn Charoenkul (THA)
01.25: Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Mito Pereira (CHI), Renato Paratore (ITA)
01.36: Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Thomas Detry (BEL), Kalle Samooja (FIN)
01.47: Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Alex Noren (SWE), Jazz Janewattananond (THA)
02.03: Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN), Romain Langasque (FRA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)
02.14: Viktor Hovland (NOR), Cameron Smith (AUS), Garrick Higgo (RSA)
02.25: Collin Morikawa (USA), Rory McIlroy (IRL), Sungjae Im (KOR)
02.36: Patrick Reed (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR), Shane Lowry (IRL)
02.47: Rafael Campos (PUR), Max Kieffer (GER), Ashun Wu (CHN)
02.58: Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Juvic Pagunsan (PHI), Scott Vincent (ZIM)
03.09: Udayan Mane (IND), Ondrej Lieser (CZE), Jorge Campillo (ESP)
Jorge Campillo will now represent Spain after Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw
Image credit: Getty Images
Olympic Golf Men’s tee times – Round Two (all times BST)
Action begins late evening on Thursday, July 29 for fans in the UK.
23.30: Rory Sabbatini (SVK), Mito Pereira (CHI), Renato Paratore (ITA)
23.41: Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Thomas Detry (BEL), Kalle Samooja (FIN)
23.52: Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Alex Noren (SWE), Jazz Janewattananond (THA)
00.03: Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN), Romain Langasque (FRA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)
00.14: Viktor Hovland (NOR), Cameron Smith (AUS), Garrick Higgo (RSA)
00.25: Collin Morikawa (USA), Rory McIlroy (IRL), Sungjae Im (KOR)
00.41: Patrick Reed (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR), Shane Lowry (IRL)
00.52: Rafael Campos (PUR), Max Kieffer (GER), Ashun Wu (CHN)
01.03: Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Juvic Pagunsan (PHI), Scott Vincent (ZIM)
01.14: Udayan Mane (IND), Ondrej Lieser (CZE), Jorge Campillo (ESP)
01.25: Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Thomas Pieters (BEL), Sepp Straka (AUT)
01.36: Adri Arnaus (ESP), Sami Valimaki (FIN), Matthias Schwab (AUT)
01.47: Sebastian Munoz (COL), Henrik Norlander (SWE), Joachim Hansen (DEN)
02.03: Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Antoine Rozner (FRA), Guido Migliozzi (ITA)
02.14: Xander Schauffele (USA), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
02.25: Justin Thomas (USA), Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Paul Casey (GBR)
02.35: Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Marc Leishman (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN)
02.47: C.T. Pan (TPE), Ryan Fox (NZL), Anirban Lahiri (IND)
--------
