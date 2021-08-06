World number one Nelly Korda is three shots clear after the third round of the women's golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The American (-15) is three shots clear of surprise nearest challenge Aditi Ashok, with the Indian 12-under.

Korda signed for a 69 for her third round after surging clear with a second round 62 yesterday.

The standings could yet remain as they are with a tropical storm threatening to cause the final round to be postponed or cancelled.

Adverse weather is forecast over the weekend, with organisers confirming that plans are in place to push back the start of the final round from Saturday 7 August to Sunday 8 August.

Should it not be possible to play the round at all, the scores at this stage will be taken to determine the medals.

That would be good news for Korda, who has produced the most consistent golf of the week in Japan.

She failed to reproduce the scintillating iron play and dead-eye putting of Thursday's nine-under par round, but made just one bogey, at the eighth, in another fine performance.

Behind her, Ashok had two blemishes on her card but two late birdies enabled the Indian to take sole possession of silver medal position.

She has birdied the 17th hole in all three rounds and is two shots ahead of a chasing group currently sharing bronze.

Ashok's mother is carrying her bag at these Olympics, though her father is her regular caddy and toted the clubs at the last Olympics in Rio.

Four players share bronze medal position at -10.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, silver medallist five years ago and back to somewhere near her best form recently, played the day's second lowest round to propel herself into medal contention.

Hannah Green (Australia), Mone Inami (Japan) and Emily Pedersen (Denmark) are also five shots back.

However it is Korda who is looking good to add Olympic gold to her growing portfolio of success after taking her first major, the Women's PGA Championship, in June.

The 23-year-old is the daughter of two retired Czech tennis stars, including 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

Her younger brother, Sebastian, is a professional tennis player, while older sister Jessica is also playing for the USA at Tokyo 2020.

The elder Korda sister is tied for 29th at two-under par after a third-round 73.

