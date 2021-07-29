Sepp Straka produced an Olympic record round of 63 to secure an early lead in a weather-hit opening 18 holes of the men’s golf event.

The Austrian, ranked 161 in the world, was one of the early starters and took advantage of the benign conditions to power to the top of the leaderboard at eight-under.

Straka went bogey free, with four birdies on each nine to secure him the early lead.

Tokyo 2020 Golf - Men Individual Stroke Play Round 1 6 HOURS AGO

Early starters flooded the leaderboard, with Belgium’s Thomas Pieters another to impress from his morning tee time.

Pieters - who started well in Rio only to fade - is two adrift of Straka, with his round of 65 including a holed second from the fairway on the 11th.

Team GB’s Paul Casey carded four birdies in his round of 67 to sit four adrift of the leader.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama carries the weight of the host nation on his shoulders, and he played himself into the tournament with an opening round of 69.

The course was hit by a deluge of rain overnight, and inclement weather was forecast for later in the day.

The dreaded hooter went off to signal a break in play due to a threat of lighting, with a host of big names out on the course.

Arguably the stellar group contained recent Open champion Collin Morikawa and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

Their opening tee shots summed up their rounds, as both failed to find the fairway and they could not get much going.

Morikawa was one-under through 13 holes when play was interrupted, with McIlroy on the same score.

Patrick Reed was the beneficiary of Bryson DeChambeau’s positive Covid-19 test, and the American is well placed at three-under through 13 holes.

Reed’s fellow American Justin Thomas signed for a 71 after 18 consecutive pars at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

