The finely poised women's golf event has been suspended for at least 30 minutes due to an incoming tropical storm.

The suspension adds to the drama with two holes left to play - America's Nelly Korda leads by one shot, with Japan's Mone Inami and India's Aditi Ashok tied for second.

Inami and Ashok had done well to close the gap to the world number one before the sirens rang out for the approach of the storm and play was halted.

